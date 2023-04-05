The Power of Found Family and the importance of Community for LGBTQIA+ Youth

Cinnabar Moth Publishing announces the publication of The Love That Binds Us by Phoenix Blackwood.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnabar Moth Publishing announces the publication of The Love That Binds Us by Phoenix Blackwood . The novel follows Alex, who is thrown out of her house when her homophobic mother discovers that Alex’s partner Theo is trans-masculine nonbinary. When Alex moves in with Theo, she has a gynecological examine and learns that she is intersex. Alex, with the support of Theo and their friends, reunites with her estranged father and develops an understanding of her medical history.The story follows Alex’s journey as she comes to terms with the loss of her relationship with her mother and her medical trauma. Through Alex’s journey, the story explores themes of gender identity, sexual orientation, medical trauma, and found family. The Love The Binds Us also explores bullying and what to do when the adults in your life do not protect you. Alex and her friends create an alliance at school that is open to everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Through this alliance, the group finds a respite from bullying and a means to educate the adults at the school about changes that need to take place to protect students.Phoenix Blackwood is an intersex nonbinary author and has published short stories and the novel The Secrets That Kill Us. Through their writing, Phoenix shines a light on the issues LGBTQIA+ youth face at home and in school. Phoenix is a passionate advocate and wants all youth to feel as if they have a place in the world.

The Love That Binds Us Book Trailer