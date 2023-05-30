Mindbowser Partners with Vanta to Boost Security and Compliance Offerings for Clients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindbowser, the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company, and Vanta, the leading trust management platform, have announced a partnership aimed at enhancing the security and compliance posture of their clients.
As digitization accelerates, security and compliance are becoming more complex. For all companies to stay competitive and maintain trust, they must adhere to legal and commercial regulations regarding security and compliance. Thus, these companies must ensure their security and compliance, not only to comply with the law, but also to maintain stability, reliability, and profitability.
The partnership between Mindbowser and Vanta will help in offering a range of services that are specifically designed to help businesses improve their security and compliance. These services include Compliance Consulting and Management, Security Audits, Compliance Automation, and Trust reports.
Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 5,000 companies including Autodesk, Chili Piper, Flo Health, and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that's real-time and transparent.
Mindbowser will integrate Vanta's platform into its service offerings as part of the partnership, enabling clients to automate compliance processes and monitor their security posture in real time. Vanta's platform is designed to streamline compliance with security and privacy frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, and other regulations, reducing the time, cost, and effort required to maintain compliance and bolster overall security.
"Together with Vanta, we're offering automated security and compliance solutions to our customers. With this partnership, we will be able to speed up our customers' compliance processes from months to weeks, providing them with a seamless, efficient process," said Pravin Uttarwar, CTO at Mindbowser.
“We are delighted to partner with Mindbower further enhancing our collaboration in delivering exceptional compliance and security solutions to customers worldwide. At Vanta, we put customers first and internet security at the core of our mission. We look forward to partnering with Mindbower to foster enhanced security and compliance practices within organizations through automation and continuous monitoring. ” said Aaron Melear, Director of Channel Partners at Vanta.
With Mindbowser and Vanta, clients can prioritize their core business objectives and uphold a robust security aspect while simultaneously taking advantage of the latest digital solutions. Together, the companies can help businesses of all sizes navigate the ever-evolving terrain of security and compliance.
Elevate your data protection with Vanta's HIPAA compliance solution, keeping your healthcare information secure. Connect with us right away.
About Mindbowser:
Mindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 11 years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.
Know more about Mindbowser visit www.mindbowser.com
Corporate Communication Team
As digitization accelerates, security and compliance are becoming more complex. For all companies to stay competitive and maintain trust, they must adhere to legal and commercial regulations regarding security and compliance. Thus, these companies must ensure their security and compliance, not only to comply with the law, but also to maintain stability, reliability, and profitability.
The partnership between Mindbowser and Vanta will help in offering a range of services that are specifically designed to help businesses improve their security and compliance. These services include Compliance Consulting and Management, Security Audits, Compliance Automation, and Trust reports.
Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 5,000 companies including Autodesk, Chili Piper, Flo Health, and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that's real-time and transparent.
Mindbowser will integrate Vanta's platform into its service offerings as part of the partnership, enabling clients to automate compliance processes and monitor their security posture in real time. Vanta's platform is designed to streamline compliance with security and privacy frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, and other regulations, reducing the time, cost, and effort required to maintain compliance and bolster overall security.
"Together with Vanta, we're offering automated security and compliance solutions to our customers. With this partnership, we will be able to speed up our customers' compliance processes from months to weeks, providing them with a seamless, efficient process," said Pravin Uttarwar, CTO at Mindbowser.
“We are delighted to partner with Mindbower further enhancing our collaboration in delivering exceptional compliance and security solutions to customers worldwide. At Vanta, we put customers first and internet security at the core of our mission. We look forward to partnering with Mindbower to foster enhanced security and compliance practices within organizations through automation and continuous monitoring. ” said Aaron Melear, Director of Channel Partners at Vanta.
With Mindbowser and Vanta, clients can prioritize their core business objectives and uphold a robust security aspect while simultaneously taking advantage of the latest digital solutions. Together, the companies can help businesses of all sizes navigate the ever-evolving terrain of security and compliance.
Elevate your data protection with Vanta's HIPAA compliance solution, keeping your healthcare information secure. Connect with us right away.
About Mindbowser:
Mindbowser is the most trusted digital transformation and product engineering company with 11 years of experience, digitizing 100+ customers in 7 countries across different industries. Mindbowser focuses on Design Thinking, Clean Code, DevSecops & Quality Automation through its cutting-edge solutions in Mobility, Data Science, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain & ML.
Know more about Mindbowser visit www.mindbowser.com
Corporate Communication Team
Mindbowser Inc
+1 408-786-5974
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube