Celebrate the 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic with YouthBuild Inland Empire & So Cal Black Chamber of Commerce

This remarkable gathering provides sponsors the opportunity to help support YouthBuild Inland Empire, a high school program for disadvantaged young adults.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to tee off and swing into action at this year’s 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic hosted by the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce. This remarkable gathering provides sponsors the opportunity to help support YouthBuild Inland Empire, a high school program for disadvantaged young adults aged 16-30.

YouthBuild Inland Empire strives to provide these young adults with the necessary tools to navigate in today’s society and bridge the gap between self-sufficiency, education, and a safe structured environment. Together we can foster positive change within our communities.

Through generous donations from sponsors, YouthBuild Inland Empire is able to offer a complete high school experience that includes prom, grad night, field trips and even an opportunity for students to walk across the stage at graduation.

Hosted by the SCBCC a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for minority businesses in the Southern California areas including Palm Springs, San Gabriel Valley, Inland Cities West, Inland Cities East, Riverside Cities, Pomona Valley, Hollywood, Long Beach, Culver City Temecula, Victorville, Barstow and includes an international chapter.

The SCBCC focuses its efforts on four major areas: Economic Development, Community Development, Public Policy, and Membership Services. Membership information is available at: https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org

The event will be held June 9th at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this year. Sponsoring this event provides an invaluable opportunity for businesses to give back to their community while networking with influential leaders.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity – golfers, vendors, sponsors register now: https://www.blackchamberofcommerce.org/celebrity-golf-classic

Rich Wallace
Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 888-466-7408
sharifah@blackchamberofcommerce.og
