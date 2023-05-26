Disaster Recovery Centers Closed for Memorial Day Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA and the State of Oklahoma Disaster Recovery Centers in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties will be closed Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 in honor of Memorial Day. All locations will return to normal operating hours on Tuesday, May 30.

The centers assist Oklahomans affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred April 19-20.

The normal operating hours for the three locations include:

Cleveland County

12 Corners Baptist Church

15601 E Etowah Road

Noble, OK 73068

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday-Saturday.

Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sunday.

Pottawatomie County

130 N Louisa Ave.

Shawnee, OK 74801

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Closed Sunday.

McClain County

Cole Community Center

26887 Main Street

Blanchard, OK 73010

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Closed Sunday.

No appointments are necessary.

You do not have to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for assistance. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT on Memorial Day. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4706. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.