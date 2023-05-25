Submit Release
Governor DeSantis Signs 27 Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

CS/SB 50 – Public Records

SB 218 – Genetic Counselors Using Telehealth

CS/SB 232 – Exploitation of Vulnerable Persons

CS/CS/SB 346 – Public Construction

SB 708 – Estoppel Letters

CS/SB 1002 – Motor Vehicle Glass       

CS/CS/CS/SB 1068 – Drone Delivery Services

CS/SB 1154 – Labor Pool Act

CS/SB 1318 – Spaceflight Entity Liability

CS/HB 33 – Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact

HB 35 – Public Records and Meetings

CS/CS/CS/HB 49 – Abandoned and Historic Cemeteries

CS/HB 155 – Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority

CS/CS/HB 487 – Department of Financial Services

CS/CS/HB 535 – Funeral Service Benefits for Public Safety Officers

CS/HB 537 – Custody and Supervision of Specified Offenders

CS/CS/HB 645 – Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act

CS/HB 667 – Victims of Crime

CS/CS/HB 721 – Paid Family Leave Insurance

CS/CS/HB 761 – Telephone Solicitation

CS/CS/HB 847 – Vessel Regulations

HB 1087 – Child Support

CS/HB 1215 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 1279 – Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

CS/HB 1307 – Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

CS/CS/CS/HB 1595 – Law Enforcement Operations

HB 7063 – Taxation

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here.

 

###

