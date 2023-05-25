EU Visit to a Paksong tea farm

Social protection

On the occasion of International Tea Day, 19 May 2023, H.E. Ina Marčiulionytė, Head of EU Delegation to Lao PDR visited an organic tea farm in Paksong District, Champasak Province, Lao PDR. She was accompanied by H.E. Baykham Khattiya, Minister of Labour and Social Welfare. The delegates learned about tea planting, picking and processing; saw farmers drying and rolling tea leaves; and interacted with farmers about their problems and how they have benefitted from the EU-funded SOLAR Project.