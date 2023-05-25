The International Labour Organization supports in building capacity of social security institution in Nepal

© Rizki Rahmat

KATHMANDU, Nepal (ILO News) - The ILO Nepal and the ILO Jakarta Offices recently facilitated a Tripartite Delegation visit from Nepal to Indonesia to discuss social protection system, social security administration, information and communication technologies, and management of health insurance systems. The ILO Nepal has been working with the Ministry of Labour, Employment, and Social Security (MoLESS) and the Social Security Fund (SSF), Nepal to strengthen capacity of the staff to improve service delivery and increase social security coverage in Nepal. The Delegation was hosted by the BPJS Ketenagakerjaan (Social Security Administrator for Employment) from 9 to 12 May 2023.

The visit benefited from interactions with the BPJS Ketenagakerjaan’s Director of IT and Strategic Planning, Mr. Pramudya Iriawan Buntoro, Director of General Affairs and HR, Mr. Abdur Rahman Irsyadi, Deputy Director for Public and Inter-institutional Affair, Ms. Oni Marbun, and President-Director of BPJS Kesehatan, Professor Ali Ghufron Mukti and almost 50 key staff from different departments. BPJS Ketenagakerjaan shared multitude of experiences with the Nepalese Delegation on employment-related social security schemes in Indonesia; strategies in coverage extension; mechanisms on contribution collection and compliance; financing and investment policy; and, information and technology management system and technology utilization in providing services and benefits. The Nepalese Delegation also met with the BPJS Kesehatan (Social Security Administrator for Health) to understand best practices on management of health insurance schemes and its interactions with employment-related schemes. The visit also included sessions at Grha Branch Office to observe service delivery and Learning Center. The delegation was joined by ILO staff and experts.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Danduraj Ghimire, Joint-Secretary, MoLESS and Head of the Nepalese Delegation emphasized the importance of the visit and the takeaways from the experiences shared on how it would strengthen the capacity of the SSF staff to better administer and deliver social security provisions in Nepal.

The learning visit was supported by the Project on Enhancing Social Protection System: Towards Investments for Results in Nepal, the European Union’s global Action on improving synergies between social protection and public finance management, and the ILO-Japan Project on Promoting and Building Social Protection in Asia (Phase 4).

