ILO to release new report on the impact of mutually reinforcing crises on the world of work

GENEVA (ILO News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) will publish the 11th edition of its Monitor report series that tracks the impact of mutually reinforcing crises on workers and businesses worldwide.

The ILO Monitor on the World of Work – 11th edition, will be published on Wednesday 31 May 2023.

The report provides an overview of global and regional unemployment, the impact of rising debt levels on labour markets and analyses social protection policy gaps in developing countries.

