"Miraculous Dolphin Rescue from Shark Attack" at Free 2023 Spiritual Conference
Bestselling author and international speaker Anne Archer Butcher explains how a dolphin rescue from a shark attack changed her life forever.
Register for FREE for both Saturday & Sunday, June 10-11th virtual conference online at www.spiritualconference.org and hear Anne Archer Butcher at Sunday, June 11th at 5:30 PM Eastern.
"Miraculous Dolphin Rescue from Shark Attack" presented by Anne Archer Butcher at the Spiritual Awakenings International Free Conference, Sunday, June 11, 2023
The dolphin rescue—and the ceremony they performed with me near the beach—changed my life, filling my heart with extraordinary love and opening a floodgate of spiritually transformative experiences.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Archer Butcher will be a featured speaker at the FREE Spiritual Awakenings International Conference on June 10-11, 2023. Her presentation, "Miraculous Dolphin Rescue from Shark Attack – An Amazing Mystical Experience with Dolphins in the Atlantic Ocean," is a one-hour talk on Sunday, June 11th at 5:30 PM Eastern (4:30 Central, 3:30 Mountain, 2:30 Pacific). Dolphins rescued her from an imminent shark attack on a bright and sunny holiday while she was swimming in the Atlantic Ocean just off the coast of Hilton Head Island, SC. She says: "Suddenly, I saw a dolphin leaping in front of me and then another and another. And I realized my rescue from the shark was being orchestrated by dolphins!"
— Anne Archer Butcher
Beachcombers witnessed both the rescue and what happened next as the dolphins stayed with her. In her presentation, Anne explains that the dolphins surrounded her in waist-deep water and performed what she described as a mystical ceremony. "The dolphin rescue—and the ceremony they performed with me near the beach—changed my life, filling my heart with extraordinary love and opening a floodgate of spiritually transformative experiences."
Her immediate response was crying out for divine intervention when she saw the shark approach. Unfortunately, that day, she had been swept far out in the Atlantic by a rip tide, and there was no one to help and no way to make it safely to shore. Attendees at the Sunday, June 11th session of the Spiritual Awakenings International Conference will learn how she was saved from the dangers she faced. They will also learn about what happened with the dolphins that day, which made the entire experience miraculous and life-altering.
Anne Archer has had two near-death experiences, many mystical adventures, and a life full of unique, spiritually transformative experiences. She and her husband, Alden Butcher, have also had a powerful spiritual experience together, which is the subject of their upcoming book, described in detail at their website, www.FiveBlueRings.com. She explains, "The dolphin rescue is the story that people want to hear most often—because everyone loves dolphins. And it was not just a 'dolphins-showed-up-and-chased-the-shark-away' type of occurrence. To be carried on the backs of dolphins and the ceremony they performed at the end—changed my life completely. But the biggest spiritually transformative events of my life followed the dolphin rescue, and the story of Five Blue Rings eclipses them all (www.FiveBlueRings.com).
Studying Comparative World Religions as a part of an advanced degree program helped Anne understand the remarkable things she was experiencing in her own life. She has a Master’s Degree in English and Education and spent over ten years as a high school teacher. Along with her husband, Alden Butcher, she is the co-owner of Dolphin Media Services. They provide full-service marketing, production, social media support, and editorial services for authors. An overview of the dolphin rescue story is available at http://www.dolphinmediaservices.com/about-us/the-dolphin-story/.
The Spiritual Awakenings International 2023 conference is called: Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness. The conference speakers include bestselling authors, researchers, and renowned experts, with 32 international presenters from 12 countries. Featured speakers will present one-hour talks, followed by 15 minutes of questions and answers. There will also be research panels and fascinating personal stories of many types of spiritually transformative experiences.
Spiritual Awakenings International is now in 79 countries in the world. You can find more about this conference at www.SpiritualConference.org. According to Yvonne Kason, MD, the Co-Founder and President of Spiritual Awakenings International, “A global spiritual awakening is occurring as more and more people are having powerful spiritually transformative experiences. This conference will bring together people worldwide who want to learn more.”
Spiritual Awakenings International is supported by donations and is dedicated to serving the public by presenting these events for free, so everyone can afford to learn more. To donate, go to www.saidonate.org.
Photo credit: Dolphin photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash
