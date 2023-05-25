RE: Vt Route 108, Cambridge
Roadway is back open
From: Gomes, Cullen
Sent: Thursday, May 25, 2023 4:01 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Vt Route 108, Cambridge
VT Route 108 in the area of Robinson Rd, in Cambridge is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.