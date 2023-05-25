RE: Vt Route 108, Cambridge

Roadway is back open

From: Gomes, Cullen

Sent: Thursday, May 25, 2023 4:01 PM

Subject: Vt Route 108, Cambridge

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 108 in the area of Robinson Rd, in Cambridge is closed to due to a Motor Vehicle Crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.