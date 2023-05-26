HTHH-SV Announces Second Grant Cycle with Increased Impact

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Tech High Heels- Silicon Valley (HTHH-SV), a unique nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing equity to Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) education, is thrilled to announce the launch of its second grant cycle. Building on the success of the previous cycle, HTHH-SV has increased its impact in several key areas.

During the last grant cycle, HTHH-SV increased the number of applicants from 2 to 5, grant awards from 2 to 3, and amount granted from $2,000 to $4,000 per grant recipient. These results were a testament to the organization's dedication to making a meaningful difference bringing equity to STEM education in Silicon Valley.

This cycle HTHH-SV awarded grants to three deserving organizations: Girls Inc of Alameda County, Resource Area for Teaching (RAFT), and The Tech.

Girls Inc of Alameda County’s vision is for all girls growing up in Alameda County to feel valued, safe, and prepared to achieve their dreams of college, career, and leadership. To that end, we connect girls from underserved neighborhoods with access to the resources and opportunities they need to navigate gender, economic, and racial barriers, and realize their potential.

Founded in San Jose in 1994, RAFT (Resource Area For Teaching) is a nonprofit providing educators with engaging hands-on learning resources aligned to national content standards. RAFT’s vision is to inspire the next generation of innovators, problem solvers, and creators, by providing educators with STEAM learning resources.

The Tech is a mission driven organization that develops the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally, through the creation and distribution of world-class immersive STEAM education resources.

This year, HTHH-SV is committed to expanding its reach and making an even greater effect on the community. "We're excited to see the impact our grants have had in Silicon Valley and are proud to continue supporting deserving individuals and organizations through this grant cycle," said Maria Olson, President of HTHH-SV. "We encourage all non-profits with a passion for making a difference in STEM education to apply during our grant cycles and for corporations and individuals to donate during non-grant cycles."

About HTHH-SV:

High-Tech High Heels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap by supporting nonprofit and school-based programs that are improving STEM education and providing engaging and inspiring STEM experiences for K-12 girls and young women and underrepresented minorities. Our goal is for all underrepresented identities to have the opportunity to pursue the STEM career of their choice — limited only by their talents, efforts, and aspirations.