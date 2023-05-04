High-Tech High Heels Silicon Valley and Renesas Join Forces to Pursue Equity in STEM Education

Laura Dimitropoulou, Principal Software Test Engineer at Renesas, teaches students how to complete Snap Circuits projects 90 and 91. These projects will be used in classrooms and non-profits to help promote hands-on learning.

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Tech High Heels Silicon Valley (HTHH-SV) is excited to announce a new partnership with Renesas in the joint mission to pursue equity in STEM education. By combining resources and expertise in STEM fields, both organizations aim to create a more inclusive and diverse learning environment that empowers all students to pursue their dreams and make meaningful contributions to the scientific community.

As organizations that value supporting STEM education, HTHH-SV and Renesas are committed to ensuring that students from all backgrounds have access to the tools, resources, and support necessary to succeed in STEM fields. This partnership will enable both organizations to leverage their strengths to achieve this shared goal.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Renesas in the SnapsCircuits Program," said Maria Olson, President of HTHH-SV. "Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of young people by creating a more equitable and inclusive STEM education system that fosters innovation, creativity, and excellence."

Renesas has a strong track record of supporting STEM education through their volunteer programs, which offer mentorship, tutoring, and other forms of support to students in underserved communities. By partnering with HTHH-SV particularly through the Snap Circuits program, they will be able to expand their reach and impact even more students

"At Renesas, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to succeed in STEM," said Kousalya Nagakarthick, Principal Digital Physical Integration Engineer and a leading member of Women in Technology Employee Resource Group at Renesas. "We are excited to work with HTHH-SV to further our mission of creating a more equitable and inclusive STEM education system that benefits all children."

Through this partnership, HTHH-SV and Renesas have collaborated on creating a repository of educational videos aimed at teaching students in schools and non-profits on how to build SnapCircutis.

Both organizations are excited about the possibilities of this partnership and look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of students across the region.

For more information on HTHH-SV, please visit www.hightechhighheels.org/silicon-valley/, and for more information on Renesas, please visit www.renesas.com.