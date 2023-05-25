The Rochester Broadbeach in high demand with 40% of apartments sold since launching
After just four weeks on the market, 40% of apartments at new $275 million boutique residential apartment building The Rochester Broadbeach were already sold.
The Rochester will become a luxurious private oasis for people to escape and relax, whether it’s coming home to their apartment daily or for weekends and holidays...”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The idyllic beachside lifestyle being offered by The Rochester Broadbeach has shown high appeal for property buyers, who have secured 40% of the building’s off-the-plan apartments within a few short weeks.
— Eastview Australia Managing Director Graham Goldman
The Rochester Broadbeach is a $275million luxury residential apartment building encompassing a premium collection of 170 two and three-bedroom private residences across 39 storeys, featuring exclusive five-star luxury lifestyle amenities across two whole levels.
Being developed by Polycell Property Group, The Rochester Broadbeach has been designed in collaboration with award-winning architectural firms BDA Architecture and Rothelowman to transform the prime 1813sqm corner block site fronting Surf Parade and Britannia Avenue, just a three-minute walk from the beach.
Leading project sales and marketing agency MOTIV is managing the apartment sales for The Rochester Broadbeach and says the continued strong demand for high quality of apartments in desirable locations on the Gold Coast, particularly Broadbeach, have contributed to the high sales results.
MOTIV founder and CEO Carly Cottam said a wide variety of buyers had been taking up the opportunity to own an apartment at The Rochester Broadbeach.
“Rising demand for this type of luxury lifestyle has presented a unique opportunity for a premium apartment development like The Rochester to meet the unique needs and wants of prestige property purchasers and buyers have acted quickly,” Ms Cottam said.
“Gold Coast buyers were the first to inquire as they are fully aware of the limited opportunity being presented by The Rochester to own a luxurious apartment with next level amenities in the heart of Broadbeach.
“We have seen growing demand for luxurious lifestyle apartments that offer owner-occupiers a low-maintenance, high-end lifestyle in popular beachside areas like Broadbeach
“The architectural design and two whole floors of extensive five-star amenities have been extremely favourable with apartment buyers, particularly Queenslanders, who have acted quickly to secure 72% of the first 68 apartments sold already.
“A significant proportion of The Rochester’s buyers are also from interstate, mostly from New South Wales (19%) and Victoria (7%), while 9% of apartments purchased were by people living overseas.
“These buyers are either planning to relocate and live permanently at The Rochester or use their apartment for a holiday home or investment property. Most are planning to downsize from their larger houses to live in The Rochester Broadbeach for a low maintenance lifestyle and exclusive access to the extensive lifestyle offering of five-star resort and club style amenities at this popular beachside location.”
The Rochester Broadbeach Project Director Graham Goldman, Managing Director of Eastview Australia, said the development team identified the 1813sqm site in the heart of Broadbeach as a unique opportunity to deliver a signature collection of premium apartments designed specifically for the owner-occupier.
“Working with BDA Architecture and Rothelowman architects, our focus for The Rochester was to enhance the experience for residents and complement the cosmopolitan hub of Broadbeach,” Mr Goldman said.
“This inspired the development team to create an apartment building of uncompromising style with a collection of spacious designer apartments that owner-occupiers and we are pleased The Rochester has been received so well, particularly by local buyers who have given the development a strong vote of confidence,” Mr Goldman said.
“The Rochester appeals to a wide range of demographics from downsizers to relocators and holiday home purchasers seeking the ultimate seaside lifestyle.
“The Rochester will become a luxurious private oasis for people to escape and relax, whether it’s coming home to their apartment daily or for weekends and holidays, The Rochester elevates the apartment offering in Broadbeach and meets the needs of purchasers who are looking for premium property in this sought-after area.”
The Rochester’s 170 luxury apartments across 39 levels offer two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 112sqm priced from $962,000 and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 156sqm starting at $1,602,850.
All apartments at The Rochester Broadbeach have exclusive access to two whole floors of five-star resort and lifestyle amenities, including the Executive Club on Level 26 - a full floor of elegantly appointed entertaining areas including a sky lounge, private and communal dining spaces, a commercial kitchen for catering and a cellar room with chilled individual wine and whiskey lockers for the secure storage and display of residents’ fine wines and liquors.
Level 4 of The Rochester is dedicated to an expansive health and wellness centre, incorporating a state-of-the-art gym, dry and wet saunas, a cold bath and yoga lawn, while an outdoor podium with a lap pool, a second leisure pool, heated spa, sun decks, barbecues and alfresco dining areas offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean out to the Gold Coast hinterland.
The Rochester Broadbeach development site is perfectly positioned on the corner of Surf Parade and Britannia Avenue in Broadbeach, within walking distance of one of the Gold Coast’s best beaches and premier destinations of Pacific Fair, Star Casino and Gold Coast Convention Centre.
More information on apartments at The Rochester Broadbeach can be discovered at the Sales Gallery, located at 6/20 Queensland Avenue, open by appointment for exclusive walkthroughs and personalised consultations. The Rochester Broadbeach Display Gallery showcases a kitchen, the luxury finishes and an architectural model of The Rochester, taking purchasers on a journey through the selection of residences, variety of floorplans, interior styling options and five-star lifestyle facilities.
For more information visit www.therochestergc.com or contact MOTIV; Chelsea Salcedo Cope 0401021556, Hayley Beswick 0457281894.
Louise Carroll
Louise Carroll Marketing
email us here