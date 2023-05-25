The Rochester Broadbeach in high demand with 40% of apartments sold since launching

The Rochester Broadbeach street view - artist impression The Rochester Broadbeach Wellness Centre - artist impression The Rochester Broadbeach beach views - artist impression

After just four weeks on the market, 40% of apartments at new $275 million boutique residential apartment building The Rochester Broadbeach were already sold.

The Rochester will become a luxurious private oasis for people to escape and relax, whether it’s coming home to their apartment daily or for weekends and holidays...” — Eastview Australia Managing Director Graham Goldman