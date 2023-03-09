Burleigh Heads basks in glow of prosperity, rivalling world’s most iconic coastal destinations for prestige apartments
New premium residential apartment developments like Burly that offer a high level of style and convenience draw sophisticated first class travellers and international businesspeople...”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising above its reputation for being a world-famous surf break and holiday haven, Burleigh Heads is now considered one of the most prestigious addresses in Queensland, with premium apartment developments like Burly further elevating the popular beachside suburb’s status to a place where the elite want to live, work and play.
— TOTAL Property Group Managing Director Adrian Parsons
Burly is a $420million luxury apartment development planned for a large 2024sqm site with 40 metres of frontage overlooking the beach on The Esplanade at North Burleigh being developed by leading Australian property developer David Devine and his team at DD Living.
The development application for Burly was recently lodged with Gold Coast City Council in October, with DD Living expecting a decision to be made in the second quarter of 2023, coinciding with the market release of premium apartments at Burly.
“It has been very rewarding to create a residential apartment development for such a large and prominent site in one of my favourite places in all of Queensland,” DD Living CEO David Devine said.
“A site of this size with 40 metres of beach frontage is very rare for a developer to find and we have a great responsibility to create a building that will be admired by the whole community, which I am pleased to say we have achieved with Burly.”
Comprising of an exclusive collection of 101 luxurious two, three and three-bedroom plus multipurpose room apartment residences across 24 levels, Burly will transform the prominent site into a landmark residential building of high distinction.
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group will be managing the apartment sales at Burly and has been registering a growing number of inquiries about Burleigh Heads from people around Australia who are interested in premium apartments available in the area.
TOTAL Property Group Managing Director Adrian Parsons said Burly would meet the demand for large, luxury apartments that fully encapsulate the Burleigh Heads’ lifestyle.
“Burleigh has emerged as a premier location for prestige property because it has the right mix of qualities that have helped raise its status from a holiday destination to lifestyle mecca,” Mr Parsons said.
“It still has a seaside village vibe that sets it apart from other beachside locations on the Gold Coast while premium apartments developments have been quietly blending in with the area to meet demand for quality residential offerings.
“Burleigh is a good example of an area that has successfully maintained its original charm while embracing growth, with reputable developers like David Devine responding to the increasing demand for larger, more premium home-sized apartments that embrace the Burleigh style.
“There is a great deal of confidence in Burleigh - it has one of the world’s best beaches, unique shopping experiences and celebrated dining that has seen James Street and the Burleigh foreshore thrive and position the suburb to become a major centre for the Gold Coast.
“New premium residential apartment developments like Burly that offer a high level of style and convenience draw sophisticated first class travellers and international businesspeople who have the freedom to choose a premier location for their home base.
“We look forward to releasing to the market Burly’s signature collection of private residences that feature wide ocean views, exclusive six-star amenities and an abundance of lush green space for buyers looking for a luxury beachfront retreat home.”
Burleigh has experienced solid residential and commercial investment in recent years, spurring on significant growth supported by a well-placed industrial area in the western part of the suburb near the Pacific Motorway and easy access to two major international airports (just 13km to Gold Coast Airport) offering further incentive for national and international companies to set up operations in the area.
Destination Gold Coast, the region’s peak tourism body, said Burleigh was one of the “coolest urban strips” on the Coast, with its eclectic seaside village vibe elevated by boutique shopping and dining in James Street surrounded by the beach and an abundance of parks and bushland.
Famous for its surf break and headland, historic pine trees, superb dining and unique retail shops, Burleigh Heads has been one of Queensland’s main centres for beach activities since early development of restaurants and guesthouses in the 1900s.
Now officially considered a “dining destination” by Gold Coast locals, Burleigh continues to draw increasing numbers to its charming cafes, chef-hatted restaurants, boutique shopping, wide choice of entertainment venues and public spaces with 67 parks covering nearly 20% of the total area. Punctuated by the heritage-listed Burleigh Headland and national park bordered by picturesque Tallebudgera Creek, Burleigh is located at the southern end of the Gold Coast stretching up the long wide-open beach to trendy Miami.
DD Living is synonymous with ultra-premium residential apartment buildings, such as the $435 million Royale Gold Coast at the exclusive, absolute beachfront strip of Northcliffe Terrace in Surfers Paradise, currently under construction by Hutchinson Builders.
Burly will consist of 101 luxury apartments across 24 levels at the beachfront location of 264-268 The Esplanade, North Burleigh, one of Gold Coast’s most desirable residential beachfront strips. For more information on Burly apartments visit www.burlygc.com.au or phone TOTAL Property Group on 1300 308 398.
