Two decade, Highway Safety Charity, seeks corporate sponsors & philanthropists to fund their proven-teen-safety program

501c3 highway safety charity, to build on their successes, from the past two decades, to continue to educate teens, via their-proven, free, educational tools.

Virtually all of the highway crashes that occur, are preventable. We can prevent the majority, if we continue to reach our teens, with our proven, educational tool, before they get behind the wheel"” — William M. Piecuch, Jr.-Founder and President of AUADD

As its founder and present Executive Director, William M. (Bill) Piecuch, Jr. has been serving this cause for over 21 years now and is looking to expand the organization's outreach to service and reach more youth in the US. Bill additionally serves on the board of directors (as board chair) with two others but is looking to enhance and grow the company with upper-level management.His Passion, His OfferingIt seems quite unfathomable, but Bill has experienced three incidents of destructive teen driving in his lifetime. In 1991, Bill's cousin was on his way, with a friend, to check out a college in downstate Illinois. While in route, his friend needed to use the bathroom and got out of the car. Soon after, a Toyota 4x4, driven by another teen, came across the highway and decapitated his cousin. The teen, who was driving the Toyota, was drunk, and not hurt. Bill also lost a close friend in 2002, and a brother-in-law in 2011.AUADD has used a program that it owns, which Bill purchased in 2002. It is called “turn on safe driving”. In its initial form, it is a daily planner and study guide. The purpose of the program is to educate teens against the dangers of drunk and destructive driving. It also promotes the growth as humans/adults. The program was given to the driver’s education departments of high schools and driving institutions initially at no charge. In the past, Bill sold ads in the planners to pay for the programs. Bill (through his previous nonprofit Teens Against Drunk Driving ) taught the driver’s education departments how to effectively use the program. To date, Bill, through his respective nonprofit organizations have educated over 400,000 teens. The current goal and aim are to turn the paper form of this curriculum into an educational app form which will be more comprehensive and user friendly. The paper form was stopped several months ago. Actually, more than two years ago. It became too expensive, less practical and it was understood that it could be improved upon, with the goal of reaching and educating one to two million teens a year.More On the APPAUADD will seek state certifications for the testing aspects of the new app. AUADD is hoping to offer the app for free not including the costs of the tests to the state. It is Bill’s wish to support it financially, by soliciting sponsors, donors, grants, and special philanthropists.Developing a proof of concept (POC) for the app and working with limited funds will serve to be the company’s greatest barrier to entry. The history of the paper form of the curriculum will serve to underwrite the foundation of the POC. AUADD has additional designs, data, and technology that will support the application version that Bill intends to build.How to Get ThereGo to market strategies are taxing and perplexing in any industry but particularly challenging for nonprofits. The target audience, for the nonprofit, will be teens and parents (an extremely loyal group) solicited from driving educational facilities and schools. The marketing reach will primarily cover school districts the United States and AUADD will have as its key marketing ingredient Bill’s 21 years of experience working with teen education and the resulting successes.In AUADD’s marketing approach, it will certainly be highlighted that through the previous foundational paper curriculum program that has educated 400,000 teens against the dangers of destructive driving. As well as the shaping of the overall teen into adulthood. As a marketing tool belt is built, based on aggressive branding, social media, an interactive website, and the extraction of information from individual donors and participants in the program, this will prove to be vital to AUADD’s messaging and overall marketing communications.While not specifically fleshed out, Google has provided AUADD with a $10,000 budget per month to utilize for ads. Once determined by the board as to its implementation, this should serve as a powerful advertising and marketing resource for the organization. Thereby, benefiting greatly, all sponsors of AUADD’s proven lifesaving program.The Money, The NeedAUADD’s sources of income will be derived from grants, sponsorships, individual donors, events, and philanthropic investors. It is the wishes of the founder (William (Bill) Piecuch) to allow the download of the app to be at no cost to teens. While the exact formula has yet to be determined, Bill is set on the free download concept. “We believe if the downloads are free, underwritten by sponsors, more teens will be able to be educated, thereby, more lives will be saved.Over the past 21 years, Bill has funded this initiative to the tune of $1.100,000. It has been estimated that the full design of the app will cost approximately $185,000 and that is the immediate need for the nonprofit. As the BOD considers working with philanthropic investors, the hope is to provide them with naming rights to the app, special recognition for their cause on the website and networking access to the vast AUADD community.The Justice LeagueThis will be the team to get the job done. Led by Bill and his wife Antonietta, they will work closely with their board of directors and executive management team calling on them for corporate direction, subject matter expertise, and daily operations.It will be an ongoing initiative to source the best talent for the board and executive leadership of the organization. Bill plans to always serve as the board President executing board resolutions and policy development and will be routinely involved with executive management in the daily operations. Bill and the board have employed Black Rhino Financial Group as their CFO and financial advisors to help guide them in financial matters, governance/compliance, and capital generation.Learn more about joining AUADD as a sponsor, or donor-philanthropist. AUADD, 1333 Burr Ridge Parkway, Suite, 257, Burr Ridge, Illinois, 60527

