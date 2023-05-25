Submit Release
DNR seeks comment on proposed Administrative Code revisions

Pursuant to Executive Order 10, DNR has reviewed the following rule chapters:  567 Iowa Administrative Code (IAC) chapter 3 (adopted by reference from 561 IAC chapter 3), 567 IAC chapter 10, 567 IAC chapter 12, and 567 IAC chapter 17.  Following the review of the rule chapters, the DNR has combined and revised the chapters to remove redundancies and create efficiencies.  DNR seeks informal comment on the proposed rules.  DNR will accept written comments until June 23, 2023.  Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rules should be submitted to kelli.book@dnr.iowa.gov.  Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.

Following this informal comment period, DNR will review all comments and prepare a draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action.  A public comment period for the draft Regulatory Analysis and draft Notice of Intended Action will take place in September 2023, with a public hearing at the end of September 2023.

A copy of the rules showing the strikethrough provisions and new underlined provisions along with a clean copy of the rules is available on the DNR webpage at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/About-DNR/Administrative-Rules.

 

