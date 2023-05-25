Jobs Up in Most Metro Areas, Unemployment Rates Mixed in April

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate increased in six metropolitan areas, decreased in five, and was unchanged in three for the year ending April 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and was unchanged in one.





"Today's data provides further evidence that stable and consistent job growth continues to expand in metro areas and industry sectors throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As new jobs are created, new opportunities become available for those looking to reenter the workforce or shift to another career field."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.7%, +3,200), the Peoria MSA (+2.4%, +4,100), and the Elgin Metro (+2.4%, +6,200). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro Division were up +1.6% or +59,800. The Carbondale-Marion MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Education and Health Services (thirteen areas); Leisure and Hospitality, Other Services and Government (twelve areas each); Manufacturing, Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (nine areas each); and Mining and Construction (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Lake-Kenosha County IL-WI Metro (+0.3 point to 4.3%), followed by the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.2 point to 3.5%), the Kankakee MSA (+0.2 point to 5.4%) and the Rockford MSA (+0.2 point to 6.2%). The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro Division (-1.1 percentage points to 3.2%), a record low unemployment rate for the month of April, followed by the Springfield MSA (-0.4 point to 3.7%) and the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-0.2 point to 3.9%). The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Bloomington MSA (3.4%), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (3.6%) and the Peoria MSA (4.5%).

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area April 2023* April 2022** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.4% 3.4% 0.0 Carbondale-Marion 3.9% 4.1% -0.2 Champaign-Urbana 3.6% 3.6% 0.0 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 3.2% 4.3% -1.1 Danville 5.0% 4.9% 0.1 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.5% 3.3% 0.2 Decatur 5.5% 5.6% -0.1 Elgin 4.6% 4.5% 0.1 Kankakee 5.4% 5.2% 0.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.3% 4.0% 0.3 Peoria 4.5% 4.5% 0.0 Rockford 6.2% 6.0% 0.2 Springfield 3.7% 4.1% -0.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 3.7% 3.8% -0.1 Illinois Statewide 3.7% 4.3% -0.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised

























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area April April Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 98,200 96,800 1,400 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,100 58,100 0 Champaign-Urbana MSA 123,300 120,100 3,200 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,776,500 3,716,700 59,800 Danville MSA 27,100 26,700 400 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 183,400 181,600 1,800 Decatur MSA 48,400 47,700 700 Elgin Metro Division 264,200 258,000 6,200 Kankakee MSA 43,100 43,000 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 416,700 412,800 3,900 Peoria MSA 171,900 167,800 4,100 Rockford MSA 145,700 144,900 800 Springfield MSA 109,200 107,200 2,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 240,100 239,500 600 Illinois Statewide 6,103,700 5,989,900 113,800 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Apr 2023 Apr 2022 Over the Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 3.4 % 4.6 % -1.2 DuPage County 2.6 % 3.3 % -0.7 Grundy County 3.5 % 4.3 % -0.8 Kendall County 2.9 % 3.6 % -0.7 McHenry County 3.0 % 3.7 % -0.7 Will County 3.2 % 4.2 % -1.0 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 4.2 % 4.2 % 0.0 Kane County 4.7 % 4.6 % 0.1 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 4.7 % 4.2 % 0.5 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 5.4 % 5.2 % 0.2 Cities Aurora City 3.8 % 4.0 % -0.2 Chicago City 3.6 % 4.8 % -1.2 Elgin City 5.3 % 6.2 % -0.9 Joliet City 4.0 % 5.4 % -1.4 Kankakee City 7.7 % 7.2 % 0.5 Naperville City 2.6 % 2.9 % -0.3

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx





Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2 percent in April 2023 from 4.3 percent in April 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +59,800 compared to April 2022. The Leisure-Hospitality (+31,700) and Educational-Health Services (+27,200) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Employment declines were reported in Professional-Business Services (-6,800), Retail Trade (-2,900), and Information (-1,500).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent in April 2023 from 4.5 percent in April 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +6,200 compared to April 2022. Government (+2,200), Professional-Business Services (+1,400), and Educational-Health Services (+1,400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Construction (-1,000) and Retail Trade (-500) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.3 percent in April 2023 from 4.0 percent in April 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +3,900 compared to April 2022. Retail Trade (+1,200), Professional-Business Services (+1,100), and Manufacturing (+800) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Financial Activities (-800), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-300), and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.4 percent in April 2023 from 5.2 percent in April 2022.





Total nonfarm employment increased +100 compared to April 2022. Government (+300), Wholesale Trade (+100), Other Services (+100), and Leisure-Hospitality (+100) sectors had payroll gains over the year. The Professional-Business Services (-200), Manufacturing (-100), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100), and Construction (-100) sectors recorded employment declines compared to one year ago.





Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (February 2023 data compared to February 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.



