HCM City export fair opens

HCM CITY — Around 200 exhibitors are promoting their products at the HCM City Export Forum and Trade Fair that opened on May 25 in District 7.

Organised by the Department of Industry and Trade and Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency, it is showcasing farm produce, textiles and garments, footwear, furniture, handicrafts, food and beverages, rubber and plastic products, electronics, and others.

Seminars will be held to promote regional connectivity in manufacturing, agriculture, trade and services, and green economy.

A forum titled “Strengthening linkages towards green exports” will discuss the potential of the city economy and challenges facing its exporters.

The “Vietnamese agriculture reaches out to the world” conference will discuss global market trends and international supply chains in agriculture and food processing.

Buyers have the chance to take part in B2B matchmaking sessions to meet with potential partners and investors from around the world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Võ Văn Hoan, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, said local manufacturers have the opportunity to learn about global market trends to improve their product quality to meet international standards.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said businesses saw a significant decline in sales and profits in the first five months of this year because of weak global demand and higher-than-expected inflation in Việt Nam’s major export markets such as the US and the EU.

Besides, the slowdown in the Chinese market, another Việt Nam’s key export market, has been much worse than anticipated, he said.

He said the department would continue to promote trade and export activities.

Besides traditional markets, businesses also need to look for others, including the domestic market, he added.

The expo, which will run until May 28, is expected to attract around 2,000 buyers from the US, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Pakistan, and others. — VNS