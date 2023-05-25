Submit Release
Cargo through seaports nearly doubles in 7 years

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s seaport throughput nearly doubled between 2015 and 2022, averaging 8.4 per cent, said the Việt Nam Maritime Administration (VMA).

In the period, the average growth rate of container goods handled alone was 11.9 per cent.

In 2015, the volume of container cargo via ports reached about 126.3 million tonnes (11.5 million TEUs). In 2022, this figure hit more than 243 million tonnes, an increase of nearly 5 per cent compared to the same period in 2021 and more than two times higher than seven years ago.

In the first quarter of this year, Việt Nam’s seaport throughput exceeded 165 million tonnes, including close to 53 million tonnes of container cargo.

In the master plan for Việt Nam's seaport system development for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050, the VMA forecasts about 1,422.5 million tonnes of goods through local seaports by 2030, including 559 million tonnes of container cargo. VNS

