Lanes reopening where possible for Memorial Day travel

ILLINOIS, May 25 - Non-emergency closures suspended, work zones still plentiful across the state





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. At all times, please buckle and drive sober.





District 1





City of Chicago

Outbound Bishop Ford Freeway (eastbound Interstate 94) ramp to eastbound 130th Street; closed, detour posted.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive (U.S. 41) along Jackson Park; two lanes closed.

Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

Outbound Kennedy Expressway (westbound I-94) west of Addison Street; right shoulder closed.

Inbound Kennedy (eastbound I-94) between Lawrence Avenue and Ohio Street; lane and ramp closures continue.

Reversible lanes at Diversey Avenue; lane reduction continues.

Cook County

183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue on both roads.

Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (eastbound I-290) between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

Roy Avenue over Addison Creek in Northlake; closed, detour posted.

Cermak Road between 19th Street and Gardner Road in Broadview and Westchester; lane reductions continue.

I-57 over I-80 in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue in both directions.

Illinois 83 at 127th Street in Crestwood; lane reductions continue in both directions with left-turn lanes closed, detour posted.

Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) between Broadway Street and Western Avenue in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

127th Street between Pulaski Road in Alsip and Kedzie Avenue in Blue Island; lane reductions continue.

Miner Street (U.S. 14) over the Des Plaines River; lane reductions continue.

Northbound Wolf Road between Marley Brook Court and U.S. 6 in Orland Park; closed, detour posted.

DuPage County

I-55 at Lemont Road in Woodridge; all ramps closed with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kane County

Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

Illinois 59/U.S. 12 just north of Belvidere Road (Illinois 120) in Lakemoor; lane reductions continue.

Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) between Deep Lake and Munn roads in Lindenhurst; lane reductions continue.

Washington Street over Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) and the Union Pacific Railroad in Waukegan; lane reductions continue.

Will County

Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue (Illinois 7) in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

McDonough Street (U.S. 6/52) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood; closed, detour posted.

Wheeler Avenue over I-80 in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

I-80 at Wheeler Avenue; all shoulders closed.

Shepley Road over I-80 just east of Minooka; closed, detour posted.

Northbound I-55 at Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood; both shoulders closed.

Westbound I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka; left shoulder closed.

Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) over I-55 in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood; lane reductions continue.

Wolf Road over I-80 in Mokena; lane reductions continue.

District 2





Boone County

Illinois 76 over Beaver Creek in Poplar Grove; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jo Daviess County

Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 84 3 miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Ogle County

Illinois 2 2 miles north of Grand Detour; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville; closed, detour posted.

Rock Island County

I-280 between the Mississippi River and the Milan Beltway; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge; lane reductions continue.

John Deere Road (Illinois 5) between 16th and 35th streets in Moline, lane reductions continue.

Whiteside County

Northbound Locust Street (Illinois 40) between 14th and 25th streets; closed, detour posted.

Winnebago County

U.S 20 between the Rock River and Alpine Road; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 251 ramps closed, detour posted.

Perryville Road over I-39/U.S. 20/51; closed, detour posted

District 3





Bureau County

Illinois 29 just west of DePue; closed, detour posted.

I-80 over the Hennepin Canal 1 mile west of Illinois 40; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 92 about 3 miles west of La Moille; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kankakee County

I-57 at Waldron Road in Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

I-57 at Grinnell Road in Kankakee; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 45/52 over Rock Creek about 2 miles north of Manteno; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Armour Road just west of Kinzie Avenue (Illinois 50) in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

Kendall County

Illinois 71 just north of Newark; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.





La Salle County

U.S. 34 over Sutphen's Run near Earlville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 71 about 3 miles north of U.S. 52; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Livingston County

I-55 over Rooks Creek about 3 miles southwest of Pontiac; lane reductions continue.

District 4





Henderson County

Illinois 96 over Camp Creek just east of Dallas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 96 over Weaver Creek just west of Lomax; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Marshall County

Illinois 17 bridge over the Illinois River at Lacon; closed, detour posted.

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

I-474 over Plank Road (Illinois 116) west of Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Bob Michel Bridge (Illinois 40) over the Illinois River; closed, detour posted.

Southport Road (Illinois 40) over Walnut Creek just east of Elmwood; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 8 between Taylor Road and Heinz Lane near Edwards; closed, detour posted.

Tazewell County

Illinois 9 just west of Mackinaw; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

U.S. 34 just west of the Knox County line; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 34 at the Cameron Road (140th Street) interchange between Monmouth and Galesburg; lane reductions continue

District 5





Champaign County

I-74 between mileposts 184 and 190; lane reductions continue.

McLean County

I-55 between mileposts 178 and 187; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 between mileposts 120 and 125; lane reductions continue.

Piatt County

I-72 between mileposts 160 and 164; lane reductions continue.

Vermilion County

I-74 between mileposts 205 and 215; lane reductions continue.

District 6





Cass County

Illinois 125 over the BNSF Railroad in Beardstown; lane reductions continue.

Christian County

Illinois 29 on the southeast edge of Taylorville; lane reductions continue.

Hancock County

Illinois 96 about 5 miles north of the Adams County line; lane reductions continue.

Logan County

I-155 about 2 miles north of I-55; lane reductions continue.

Montgomery County

Illinois 185 between Hillsboro and Coffeen; closed, detour posted.

Pike County

I-72 about 2 miles west of Illinois 96; lane reductions continue.

Sangamon County

I-55 over the Sangamon River; lane reductions continue.

Scott County

Illinois 106 between Winchester and the Pike County line; lane reductions continue.

District 7





Clark County

U.S. 40 2 miles west of Marshall; closed, detour posted.

Coles County

I-57 about 8 miles north of Mattoon; lane reductions continue.

Crawford County

Illinois 1 about 2 miles south of Illinois 33; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 1 1 mile north of the Lawrence County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Cumberland County

I-70 5 miles east of Greenup; lane reductions continue.

Effingham County

I-70 between Effingham and the Cumberland County line; lane reductions continue.

I-57 at the I-70 interchange southwest of Effingham; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 128 4 miles south of Beecher City; closed, detour posted.

Fayette County

I-70 over Camp Creek 2 miles east of Vandalia; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 40 3 miles east of Mulberry Grove; closed, detour posted.

U.S. 51 3 miles south of Vandalia; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Macon County

William Street (Illinois 105) over Lake Decatur; lane reductions continue.

Old Business U.S. 51 south of Cleveland Avenue in Decatur; lane reductions continue.

Moultrie CountyU.S. 36 east of Illinois 32 near Hammond; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 8





Bond County

U.S. 40 near Smithboro; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Clinton County

Illinois 127 over Flat Branch Creek near Walcott Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Madison County

Southbound I- 255 ramp to northbound I-55/70; closed, detour posted.

Northbound I-255 ramp to southbound I-55/70; closed, detour posted.

Southbound I-55/70 ramp to southbound I-255; lane reductions continue.

I-55/70 between Black Lane and Illinois 157; lane reductions continue.

Marion County

I-57 between Illinois 161 and the Jefferson County line; lane reductions continue.

Northbound I-57 ramps at exit 109; closed.

District 9





Alexander County

I-57 over U.S. 51 just north of Cairo; lane reductions continue.

Jackson County

Illinois 149 over Kinkaid Creek just north of Spillway Road; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Jefferson County

I-57 at Dix; lane reductions continue.

Massac County

I-24 over Bear Creek at milepost 28; lane reductions continue.

Pope County

Illinois 145 over Bay Creek just south of Illinois 146; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Saline County

U.S. 45 near Texas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

White County

U.S. 45 south of Norris City; closed, detour posted.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.





Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.