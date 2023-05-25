Alcohol Safety Tips for Memorial Day Weekend

ILLINOIS, May 25 - The ILCC encourages safe drinking on Memorial Day and throughout the summer





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission urges those who plan to drink this Memorial Day weekend to practice safe alcohol consumption and avoid binge drinking. Popular Memorial Day activities like grilling, boating, and swimming can all become dangerous when combined with too much alcohol.





Alcohol consumption increases on holidays and during the summer months. Follow the safety tips below to reduce the risk of alcohol-related injuries this holiday weekend and throughout the summer:

Pace yourself

Know your limits

Drink plenty of water

Never leave your drink unattended

Don't get behind the wheel after drinking

Remember to drink in moderation and always have a safety plan. Alcohol impairs judgement, lowers inhibitions, and decreases reaction time, which can lead to drunk driving accidents and other alcohol-related incidents. The ILCC encourages everyone to utilize good judgment to prevent these alcohol-related incidents, which are more frequent on holidays and in the summertime.





"Enjoy the holiday weekend but please drink responsibly. Keep in mind that proper planning leads to a safer environment for everyone," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.





If you plan on drinking this Memorial Day, choose a designated driver in advance, take public transportation, or use a taxi or rideshare service. The ILCC wants everyone to be safe while having fun and enjoying the unofficial start of summer.