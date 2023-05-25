Submit Release
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            Thursday, May 25, 2023

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, we honor the heroes of the United States military who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. May we never forget the selfless bravery of the men and women who laid down their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our hearts are heavy with gratitude for their unwavering commitment to protecting this nation’s highest ideal of freedom in the face of grave danger.

This Memorial Day, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 29, 2023.

To view the 155th Anniversary of Memorial Day proclamation, click here

