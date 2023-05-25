Secure Business Cloud Data with Aerie Azure Experts

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

Nationwide Microsoft consulting firm Aerie is solving business challenges by implementing and customizing Microsoft apps, especially on the Azure platform.

Azure is Microsoft’s flagship cloud platform composed of over 200 different products and cloud services that provide access, management, and development of applications and services via globally distributed data centers. With over 95% adoption among Fortune 500 companies and more than $1 billion spent annually by Microsoft to fight cyber threats, Azure is one of the most popular and secure platforms that businesses in the United States and all over the world can choose to build on.

Aerie is helping businesses of all sizes make the most of Azure, and other Microsoft products, by offering a range of application design and development services. The company’s Microsoft Certified experts help clients make the most of their existing Microsoft products and subscriptions, optimize their current configurations and workflows, and even create custom apps that increase productivity and boost the bottom line.

“The power of Azure is not just in its convenience, speed, and security but also the level of customization it offers,” says the spokesperson for Aerie. “Our team of Azure experts taps into this unprecedented flexibility to maximize your use of the platform, saving time and money where it matters while also increasing throughput. From determining the optimal strategy for migrating data and applications to Azure to walking you through the steps of building and running open-source solutions, our developers can help you accelerate your Azure implementation. We also offer a series of hands-on workshops, where we provide high-level guidance and technical support, as well as Azure best practices, to ensure user adoption.”

As a result of the company’s efforts, its clients can expect outcomes such as ensured data availability and infrastructure reliability, increased data capacity allowing them to achieve scale and reduce costs, gained compliance with government and industry regulations, enhanced security for data at all access points with threat detection and mitigation, and improved organization and efficiency through artificial intelligence tools.

To build secure solutions for its clients, Aerie recently brought on Eric Flanders as Senior Azure Engineer. Eric holds the Microsoft 365 Certified Security Administrator and MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure certifications. His experience includes services such as Azure Active Directory for identity security, Azure Virtual Machines for cloud computing/storage, and Azure Backup for secure data backup/recovery.

“I love working on new and exciting challenges that necessitate leveraging existing Azure features in creative and optimized ways,” says Eric. “No matter how big or small the project I’m working on is, every day offers a chance to try the latest & greatest Microsoft software updates and products. At Aerie, my aim is always to ensure that my clients get the most mileage out of their investment in Azure and other Microsoft Cloud Services.”

Apart from its Azure services, the company also offers solutions for other Microsoft business applications including Power Apps, Power BI, Teams, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Automate, Viva, and more. Aerie’s clients have also come to rely on Aerie’s managed cloud services and licensing optimization services offered through proprietary solutions such as Accelerated Intranet, SetPoint, People Directory, and Help Desk. The company has also achieved the “Microsoft Silver Partner” distinction for Application Development and the Cloud Platform, as a part of the Microsoft Partner Network.

Founded in 2009, Aerie has worked with several companies and organizations, in both the public and private sectors. The company’s clients include big names such as Subaru, Helm, The University of Vermont, Nucor, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Landmark College, KU Medical Center, and many others. On its website (www.aerieconsulting.com), Aerie makes available several case studies that detail how the company crafted custom solutions for its clients using Microsoft products and services.

Readers can get in touch with Aerie Consulting at (720) 526-3909 to speak to Sarah Fisher, an Aerie rep. The company also has offices in Denver, CO, St. Petersburg, FL, Winooski, VT, and Charlotte, NC.

