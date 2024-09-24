InstaNatural Expands 5-Star Vitamin C Skincare Line with Broad Spectrum SPF Products

Products Help Protect Skin from UVA and UVB Rays While Nourishing Skin

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InstaNatural , one of the original beauty brands on Amazon with more than 50K 5-star reviews, is expanding its popular Vitamin C-infused skincare line to include new broad spectrum SPF products that help to protect skin from UV rays while also nourishing skin with its proprietary C Botanical blend. The new InstaNatural SPF line includes three key products: a spray, lotion and setting spray with antioxidant-rich extracts like Aloe Vera, Rosemary and Vitamin C, which help calm redness and neutralize free radicals caused by UV exposure.

"Our loyal fan base has been asking for an SPF line and we answered by creating products that not only will help protect skin from UVA and UVB rays but also live up to the quality that customers expect from InstaNatural,” said Brandon Idomoto, brand manager at InstaNatural. “Our new line of broad spectrum SPF products have all the ingredients and benefits our InstaNatural customers have come to love and now we are combining the unique power of Vitamin C and SPF to help protect the skin against skin damage, fine lines, wrinkles, and skin discoloration.”

Using skincare products with broad-spectrum SPF shouldn’t be limited to the warmer months, protecting skin from the sun’s harmful UVB rays should be a year-round part of your skincare routine. In fact, the Skin Cancer Foundation says that everyone over 6 months of age should use sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days, and reapply every two hours regardless of the SPF. The easy-to-apply InstaNatural broad spectrum SPF line makes adding sun protection into a daily regimen simple.

“We have everything you need to protect your face and body including sprays and a lotion that can be used for applications and touch-ups,” said Idomoto.

The three new products include:

Vitamin C Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 : ($21.95): The Vitamin C Sunscreen Spray 50 SPF (5.5 oz) provides hydration alongside broad spectrum protection from the sun’s harmful UVA/UVB rays. The lightweight, water and sweat-resistant (80 mins) formula is infused with botanicals enriched with Vitamin C, Aloe Vera, Green Tea and Rosemary Extract to help nourish and brighten skin while also helping to calm redness and neutralize free radicals caused by UV exposure. The easy-to-use spray helps ensure even, full body coverage.

: ($21.95): The Vitamin C 50 SPF Lotion (5 oz) is lightweight, non-greasy and offers durable broad spectrum protection from the sun’s UVA/UVB rays. The water-resistant (80 mins) formula features botanicals enriched with Vitamin C, Aloe Vera, and Rosemary Extract to help nourish and brighten the skin, while also helping to calm redness and neutralize free radicals caused by UV exposure. Vitamin C SPF 30 Setting Spray : ($23.95): The Vitamin C SPF 30 Setting Spray (2 oz) is a clear, weightless and water-resistant mist that helps set your makeup and makes reapplication throughout the day simple and refreshing. It offers broad-spectrum protection to help protect your face from the sun’s harmful UVA/UVB rays. The water-resistant (80 mins) formula is infused with botanicals enriched with Vitamin C, Aloe Vera, Green Tea and Rosemary Extract to help nourish and brighten the skin, while also helping to calm redness and neutralize free radicals caused by UV exposure. The easy-to-use spray nozzle helps ensure even coverage.



Studies have found that combining Vitamin C with SPF provides better sun protection and sun aging protection because they work together to prevent damage from UV rays*. UV exposure generates free radicals and due to its antioxidant strength, Vitamin C can help to neutralize these free radicals if they penetrate beyond your layer of sunblock.

InstaNatural infuses Vitamin C-rich formulas and its proprietary C Botanical Blends into all its products to create natural skincare that supports optimal skin health and radiance. The company developed its Core Clean Promise™, its commitment to always do the research, and formulate botanically-based and active-led skincare products that are safe, effective, and proven to perform.

InstaNatural is available for purchase on www.instanatural.com and Amazon . For more information, please visit www.instanatural.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook and TikTok .

About InstaNatural

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Florida, InstaNatural is one of the pioneers of selling natural skincare products on Amazon and via its online storefront. InstaNatural products are all formulated with effective ingredients and actives, including one of the most proven ingredients available in skincare - Vitamin C. InstaNatural infuses Vitamin C-rich formulas and its proprietary C Botanical Blends into all its products to create natural skincare that supports optimal skin health and radiance. The company developed its Core Clean Promise™, its commitment to always do the research, and formulate botanically-based and active-led skincare products that are safe, effective, and proven to perform. InstaNatural products are loved by customers worldwide and boost more than 50,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. InstaNatural can be purchased on InstaNatural.com , Amazon and iherb.com . For more information, please visit www.instanatural.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

Kelly Kaufman

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com

