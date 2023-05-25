Detroit Couple Arrested in Multi-Agency Drug Investigation

KNOX COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force (DTF), Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol has resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of numerous drugs and guns as part of the 313 Initiative.

In March, authorities received information about illegal drug activity at a home in the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue in Knoxville. The investigation revealed that two individuals from the Detroit, Michigan area, identified as Marty Maurice Vaughn, also known as “Diego”, and Sara Renee-Monique Horn, were selling large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs out of the home. On Wednesday, as part of the investigation, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Vaughn. He refused to stop and, during an attempt to get away, struck numerous vehicles along Middlebrook Pike. He was apprehended and taken into custody a short time later.

On Wednesday evening, a search was executed at the residence on Jersey Avenue. Authorities seized over 100 grams of fentanyl along with methamphetamine, ecstasy, numerous firearms, and cash. Sara Horn was located at the home and taken into custody. As a result of the investigation, Vaughn (DOB: 2/2/95) and Horn (DOB: 2/24/97) are charged with one count of Possession of Schedule I for Resale, two counts of Possession of Schedule II for Resale, one count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Marty Vaughn is also facing numerous charges in connection to his attempt to evade law enforcement.

These arrests are part of an initiative that began in December. The 313 Initiative is a concerted and organized effort by numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area who are bringing deadly drug combinations into Knox County and surrounding areas.