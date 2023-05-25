Hawai‘i Department of Transportation kicks off “100 Safe Days of Summer” on Memorial Day weekend

Main, News Posted on May 25, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts the public of this year’s “100 Safe Days of Summer” campaign this Memorial Day Weekend.

In addition, HDOT will be partnering with the four county police departments to encourage motorists to drive sober, drive at a safe speed, and for everyone in a vehicle to wear a seat belt.

According to the latest data, in 2022 there were 116 fatalities statewide. Of these fatalities, impairment by either drugs or alcohol, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt continue to be the lead contributing factors. Speed contributed to 41 percent of these crashes. Forty percent of motor vehicle occupants involved in a fatal crash, were not wearing a seat belt.

Out of 127 drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2021 across the state, more than 46 percent of those killed, tested positive for having alcohol and/or drugs in their systems. Impaired driving-related statistics are currently unavailable for 2022, as toxicology results are still pending.

“There are no excuses for families to lose loved ones in preventable fatal crashes,” HDOT Director Ed Sniffen said. “Drivers can make a difference ̶ to slow down and obey speed limits, to plan ahead and not drive impaired ̶ allowing everyone to arrive safely.”

“This Memorial Day weekend, as we honor our nation’s heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect ours, please remember to keep yourselves and those around you safe. Always choose a non-drinking driver to get you to and from your destination and never use alcohol while out on the water. Let’s keep it a safe summer,” said Theresa Paulette, MADD victim services specialist.

This summer, the campaigns, “Click It or Ticket,” “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and “Speeding Slows You Down,” are each complemented by a step-up in enforcement. Officials will set up sobriety checkpoints, conduct additional saturation patrols, enforce speed limits, and check for seat belts as well as proper child safety restraints throughout the summer months.

HDOT urges roadway users to see the lighting of Aloha Tower as an encouragement to be a hero by committing to driving sober, sticking to a safe speed, and ensuring every vehicle occupant has a seat belt or proper child safety seat.

