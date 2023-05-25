Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,673 in the last 365 days.

Nighttime constructing beginning May 30 on Highway 1804

BISMARCK, N.D. – Nighttime construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 30, on North Dakota Highway 1804 south of Bismarck.

Work will consist of mill and overlay from Bismarck Expressway to Signal Street.

Temporary lane closures on Highway 1804 and side street closures with detours are expected. The speed limit will be reduced during construction.  

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Nighttime constructing beginning May 30 on Highway 1804

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more