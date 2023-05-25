Nighttime constructing beginning May 30 on Highway 1804

BISMARCK, N.D. – Nighttime construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 30, on North Dakota Highway 1804 south of Bismarck.



Work will consist of mill and overlay from Bismarck Expressway to Signal Street.



Temporary lane closures on Highway 1804 and side street closures with detours are expected. The speed limit will be reduced during construction.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

