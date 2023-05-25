Autoflow’s marketing module features prove to be a game changer for Freeman’s Car Stereo

The Autoflow calendar has every scheduling feature we need and more to stay organized and on task. The ability to send appointment reminders has reduced our no-shows and streamlined communication...” — Erin Costello, Director of Marketing at Freeman’s Car Stereo

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow’s new, robust marketing module feature, built to avoid slow days, reduce no-show customers, promote repeat business, and ensure that clients receive relevant follow-ups and reminders, has proven to be a game changing tool for Freeman's Car Stereo, the Carolinas' best known and most respected name in mobile entertainment products and installations.

“With seven stores, our jobs are not one-size-fits-all, and we needed an advanced calendar and scheduler that was flexible. The Autoflow calendar has every scheduling feature we need and more to stay organized and on task,” explains Erin Costello, Director of Marketing at Freeman’s Car Stereo. “Additionally, the ability to send simple appointment reminders has reduced our no-shows and streamlined communication between our staff and customers. And, being able to automatically text customers a request for reviews is easy. Our customers love the convenience, and so do we. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Autoflow. They’re a great value and have truly improved the way we do business."

Lead Trainer at Autoflow, Michael Catullo, shares about the impact of time savings, “When you utilize the calendar functions in Autoflow to their fullest extent, you can maximize your available time every day. The benefits of the appointment confirmation and reminder messages help prevent ghosted appointments, while also keeping your time maximized. Furthermore, clients can complete the beginning to end customer service experience with our follow-up and review features after the visit.”

To learn more about the success story of Freeman’s Car Stereo, a family owned business since 1979, visit https://freemanscarstereo.com/.

To learn more about implementing Autoflow’s marketing module and how it can impact your business and customer service, visit https://autoflow.com/reminders/ or call (469) 202-4090.

See Autoflow's marketing module quickly explained here: Marketing Module Quick Start.

