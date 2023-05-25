Swirl Wine Bistro Showcases New Artwork for Juneteenth Celebration
Ebony Williams and Bernard Carr, Jr., to feature artwork in the restaurant throughout the month of June
We love giving artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their work! We wanted to spotlight two exceptional Black artists for the month of June in celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday."
— Chef Judith Able
Swirl Wine Bistro, an award-winning global fusion restaurant based in Margate, Florida, will showcase the works of two phenomenal artists in celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday. Patrons of the restaurant will be able to enjoy the works of Ebony Williams and Bernard Carr, Jr., throughout the month of June.
Ebony Williams is the founder of Gemi Green, an online plant store offering a variety of plants, artwork, and custom-made plant pots. Williams creates beautiful geometric artwork that is either monochromatic or varicolored in nature. She uses acrylic paint on canvas and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Bernard Carr, Jr., is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has showcased at the Fort Lauderdale Artwalk, along with many other events. He creates exceptional artwork of iconic figures such as Tupac Shakur, Michelle Obama, Whitney Houston, and countless others.
Both artists are excited to have their works on display at Swirl Wine Bistro to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday.
“We love giving artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their work!" says Chef Judith Able, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband and business partner, Mike Able. "We wanted to spotlight two exceptional Black artists for the month of June in conjunction with the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.”
About
Swirl Wine Bistro is a global fusion restaurant based in Margate, Florida. The restaurant has won the Best Chef and Best Fine Dining Awards in the M.I.A Magazine and Flavor of South Florida’s Best In Black Dining 2022 Awards. The restaurant has also received rave reviews on the local PBS program, “Check Please! South Florida.”
For more information, visit www.swirlbistro.com.
Gemi Green is an online plant and lifestyle store owned by Ebony Williams. The company offers plants, plant pots, artwork, and a variety of plant-related and home decor accessories.
For more information, visit www.gemigreen.com.
Bernard Carr, Jr., is a South Florida-based artist who has showcased at a number of events, including the Fort Lauderdale Artwalk. He creates impressive pieces honoring iconic African Americans.
For more information, visit his Instagram page - @beecarrart https://www.instagram.com/p/CZeySJIrBet/
