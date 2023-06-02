LNS Concrete Coatings Gives Local Gym Extreme Makeover
This floor has completely changed the look of the facility and makes TNT Strong the premier health club in the tri-county area.”PRINCE FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the bustling town of Prince Frederick, Maryland, fitness enthusiasts have found a new reason to celebrate with the recent installation of LNS Concrete Coatings' MarbleFlex decorative concrete coatings system at the renowned TNT Strong gym. With its unique blend of durability, versatility, and aesthetic appeal, MarbleFlex has breathed new life into the gym floor, elevating both its functionality and visual appeal.
— Todd Newcomer
TNT Strong gym had long been searching for a flooring solution that could withstand the high-impact activities, heavy foot traffic, and rigorous demands of the fitness facility. Traditional flooring materials often fell short of providing the desired level of durability and longevity. Recognizing the importance of a safe and visually appealing workout space, the management team at TNT Strong sought out LNS Concrete Coatings' expertise to find a solution that would address their concerns.
"Finding a floor for a health club is a daunting task as many floors function properly but lack the “wow” factor which makes the gym look lackluster. Some floors look good but lack functionality and durability.," said gym owner, Todd Newcomer. "Joe (Chirichella) and the LNS team came up with a durable, immaculate, and functional floor that our members will enjoy for years to come."
LNS Concrete Coatings' suggestion to apply a MarbleFlex system emerged as the ideal choice for the TNT Strong gym. MarbleFlex is a cutting-edge decorative concrete coatings system that combines durability with aesthetics, making it the perfect fit for high-traffic areas like fitness centers. With its innovative formulation, MarbleFlex offers an impressive range of benefits, including superior durability, versatile design options, and enhanced safety.
"They had no idea what the floor would look like, the color, etc. They had full trust in LNS Coatings," owner Joe Chirichella stated. "I made some
From having numerous meetings with gym staff, Chirichella reached out for guidance and support from system experts at The Concrete Protector before beginning the project.
"I had multiple phone conversations with members of The Concrete Protector," he noted. "I sent them pictures of what the gym looked like, measurements, etc. We discussed different options of color schemes, including a rough sketch of the floor design and some logistics."
"I am highly impressed with the expertise and professionalism displayed by LNS Coatings. They took our advice and flawlessly executed the application of the MarbleFlex System, resulting in a truly magnificent floor," stated Kathy Fowler of The Concrete Protector. "Their commitment to following The Concrete Protector recommendations demonstrates their dedication to delivering outstanding results and ensuring customer satisfaction. While the job did not come without many challenges, they persevered and their customer will now enjoy a beautiful, high functioning, durable floor for years to come."
With less than a week to complete the job, Chirichella knew they needed to work diligently in order to meet the deadline expected. The gym would be closed for the renovation awaiting the delivery of new equipment to be in place once the new flooring was complete.
"As a business owner, I understand that no company wants to be closed for an extended period of time, especially when they have thousands of gym members and the longer they are closed the possibility their members will find another gym and might not return," Chirichella expressed.
The LNS crew knew they were in for a "dog fight" removing approximately 4,000 square feet of rubber flooring and 3,500 square feet of Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) flooring, some of which were installed over 30 years ago.
"I knew we needed more manpower in order to hit the deadline," stated Chirichella. "I made some phone calls and we were able to have 9 people working around the clock to help complete the job in time!"
The new MarbleFlex floor and even some epoxied countertops were ready when the gym doors opened back up that Sunday at 7 a.m.
"The floor that Joe and LNS coatings did not only looks amazing and exquisite but it also serves all the functionalities needed for a health club facility. This floor has completely changed the look of the facility and makes TNT Strong the premier health club in the tri-county area," Newcomer concluded.
To learn more about LNS coatings and get a free quote call them at 443-590-9055 or visit them online at www.lnsconcretecoatings.com.
