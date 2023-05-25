Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation Toughening Penalties for Sex Criminals and Other Violent Offenders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 537, which toughens penalties for sex criminals. The bill makes all attempted sexual misconduct criminals ineligible for “gain-time,” a Department of Corrections program that sometimes shortens periods of incarceration. It also eliminates sentence reduction eligibility for any person convicted of attempting, soliciting, or conspiring to commit an offense that is otherwise ineligible for the award of incentive gain-time.

 

“There is no meaningful difference between a criminal that committed a crime of sexual violence and a criminal that attempted but failed to commit that same crime — neither deserve to have their sentences cut short,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While other states endanger their citizens by prematurely putting criminals back on the streets, Florida will continue to enact policies to protect our communities from violent offenders.”

 

 

