Gemini IT Producer Software is Reshaping the Filmmaking Industry
Gemini IT Producer is a fully integrated software that allows users to access one tool for all their production needs.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders of Gemini IT Producer Software Stephanie Moore and Stephanie Harrison are ready to revolutionize the film industry. With backgrounds in filmmaking, producing, budget, and more they saw a need that was crucial for productions to run smoothly. After months of collaboration with producers, writers, directors, and entertainment experts “Gemini IT Producer” was born.
Gemini IT Producer is a fully integrated software that allows users to access one tool for all their production needs. Improve your production workflow, reduce costs, save time and limit errors. Gemini IT Producer is an easy-to-use, all-in-one production management software that combines creative, accounting, collaboration, document management, production management (call sheets, scheduling, script breakdown), and business processes so you can work faster and smarter.
In addition to the software, Gemini IT Producer provides a mobile app that allows users to access their projects, and calendars, maintain their user profiles, receive/send notifications, maintain their expense reports, and more.
PARTIAL LIST OF WHAT’S INCLUDED
Call sheets specific to the departments with the ability to block sensitive information
Push Notifications sent to everyone on the call sheet for the scheduled day identifying Weapons and Stunts- and chain of command, as well as expected times
Breakdowns that identify who is assigned to what elements/ chain of command
Stripboards which include automatic movement to the boneyard when not filmed on a scheduled day.
Messaging in the app- no need for outside emails/texts for production
Health Information- allows for allergies, special needs, and concerns to be stored on the user’s profile, but only given to appropriate staff and carries over from project to project
ABOUT THE FOUNDERS:
Stephanie Harrison is a Certified Texas Contract Developer (CTCD) and a Certified Texas Contract Manager (CTCM) with over 20 years of experience in Management, Procurement, Contract Management, and Project Management. Stephanie has served as the Statewide Procurement Manager for the State of Texas Department of Information Resources where she supervises a team responsible for the state’s IT procurements which total over $2.5 Billion in annual sales. Stephanie has served as the lead negotiator for the state’s IT contracts across multiple solicitations which have resulted in millions of dollars in cost savings for the end users.
Stephanie Moore is a film and theater producer, who founded and served as the Managing Director of The Filigree Theatre under which banner she produced the critically-acclaimed Los Angeles Premiere of Any Night by Daniel Arnold & Medina Hahn, as well 11 other plays with various theatre Companies including Past is Prologue Productions and The Archive Theater. Her feature film producing credits include “Love Labour’s Lost", "Child of Light" and the upcoming Gemini Crown Productions Horror Slate. She has produced and first assistant directed numerous short films, music videos, and web series, including, “Hardish Bodies” and “Bye Bye Baby”. Recently she graduated from St. Edward's University with an MBA.
The combined experience of Stephanie Harrison and Stephanie Moore brings a strong partnership of project managers to this and eventually other businesses under the Gemini Crown brands, our network of people and experts in the field also adds to the deep well of opportunity and people to add to creating a strong brand.
