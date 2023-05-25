NBA Photographer Opens Photography Studio In Springfield
Photographer, Chris Marion poses with Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman during Marion's studio Grand Opening ceremony.
Springfield-based NBA photographer, Chris Marion, celebrated the grand opening of his photography studio on May 18th with a large crowd in attendance.
Operating a studio here at Gasoline Alley was very important to me. This section of the city is about to be a major hot spot for the arts, and I want to play a role in that emergence.”SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts - Springfield-based NBA photographer, Chris Marion, celebrated the grand opening of his new photography studio on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The doors officially opened during an evening event with a large crowd including politicians, colleagues, and friends at the Gasoline Alley location.
— Chris Marion
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was part of the speaking program and stated, “Congratulations to Chris Marion on the grand opening of his studio on Albany Street. Chris is very talented and has a keen eye for capturing that ‘Million Dollar Shot!’ He is such a hard worker and yet humble. Chris has been capturing key and everlasting moments throughout our city for years, and I am excited to join him to celebrate his latest achievement.”
Steve Nagle of Rock 102 served as the emcee for the event which welcomed several notable guests including Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, State Representative Bud Williams, Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman, and Councilman Victor Davila, Ayanna Crawford from State Representative Orlando Ramos' office, as well as neighboring businesses on Albany Street. There were members of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department, and a number of city photographers from The Republican Newspaper and elsewhere who were in attendance.
Chris Marion remarked that, “Operating a studio here at Gasoline Alley was very important to me. This section of the city is about to be a major hot spot for the arts, and I want to play a role in that emergence.”
City Council President Jesse Lederman presented Chris Marion with a proclamation and said, "It is an honor to join Chris Marion for the opening of his studio at Gasoline Alley. This new space is a testament to the strong investment that Chris has already made in our community and his contributions to expanding the arts and culture economy in greater Springfield."
Chris Marion chose to repurpose an old commercial garage at the Albany Street location. He said, “There is an industrial charm to the space that I was able to transform into a studio that is both aesthetically impressive and functional. The high ceilings are critical to the proper lighting of a diverse range of subjects.”
Member businesses from the Gasoline Alley campus provided refreshments for the studio’s official opening. Live music was performed by up-and-coming local folk musician, Charlie Diamond.
A Springfield native and current resident, Chris has photographed Western Massachusetts for The Republican, the Spirit of Springfield, MGM Springfield, and many others. Among many recognizable clients, he has worked with Sports Illustrated, University of Connecticut (UConn), and most notably the NBA Entertainment. He has been paid to travel across North America and the world chasing his dreams, and capturing inspiring and captivating images.
To learn more about Chris Marion Photography and to hire his services for events, products, and headshots, visit https://www.chrismarion.com or contact him at 413-526-7290.
Chris Marion
Chris Marion Photography
+ +1 413-297-2522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram