Mocktails™ (Mocktail Beverages, Inc.) Are Now Available at Total Wine & More™ Stores Nationwide
The world’s most decorated NA, ready-to-drink cocktail brand adds to rapidly expanding distribution with MOCKARITA & ESPRESS0% MARTINI at Total Wine & More
Adding Total Wine & More as a powerhouse retail partner helps drive our mission of providing inclusivity and wellness so that everyone can drink socially without compromise.”BOSTON, MA, US, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mocktails™, the world’s most award-winning alcohol-free, ready-to-drink cocktails brand, has arrived on shelves at 249 Total Wine & More stores across the country. Consumers nationwide can now enjoy 4-packs of 200mL nitro-charged cans of the best-in-class Mockarita and Espresso0% Martini.
“We are experiencing a tectonic shift in the beverage marketplace as it relates to consumer behavior and we are thrilled - and humbled - to be at the forefront of it all,” said Bill Gamelli, Co-Founder and CEO of Mocktails. “To achieve the quality of product that we have in our non-alcoholic cocktails has been a journey. Adding Total Wine & More as a powerhouse retail partner helps drive our mission of providing inclusivity and wellness so that everyone can drink socially without compromise.”
Mocktail Beverages, Inc. was first to market for the ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic cocktail category, which continues to grow rapidly taking considerable real estate on shelves and availble at bars, restaurants, and hotels around the world.
Mocktails nitro-charged cans are non-carbonated, but contain a widget that replicates how a bartender would shake a cocktail, enhancing the visual and aromatic experience of enjoying a well-made cocktail. The widget releases a burst of nitrogen bubbles which disrupt the molecular structure of the drink, much like the effect achieved after a cocktail is vigorously shaken, but now is ready to enjoy anywhere, any time.
The Vida Loca Mockarita: Made using the finest ingredients, spices, and botanicals from around the world to deliver a classic margarita taste, but with a twist. The best Mexican limes are sourced to produce highest quality experiance. Best served chilled in a margarita glass with a salt rim and lime garnish.
Caffe Carnivale Espress0% Martini: With the equivalent of two shots of espresso, this dark coffee has a light brown crema foam head. Aromas of South American Arabica coffee and vanilla and burst from the glass. Bitter coffee notes dance with sweet vanilla and mocha notes, with a long silky smooth finish. Serve chilled in a martini glass with three coffee beans floating on the foam to garnish.
Mocktails™ nitro-charged cans are available in five delicious flavors and feature the finest ingredients, spices and botanicals, which have been carefully sourced from around the world. Each flavor is 100 percent Non-GMO, sustainable, and ethically sourced. They’re also vegan, gluten free, low in sugar and calories, and, of course, the packaging is 100% recyclable. Beyond the Mockarita and Espress0% Martini, the three other flavors include Mockapolitan, Sangsria and Mockscow Mule. Variety packs are also available.
Mocktails is a small-batch mixology drinks company founded by three families, frustrated by their own personal experiences in bars, hotels and restaurants, having to settle for soft drinks and water rather than enjoying the occassion as our drinking freinds were. Willing to pay more for a better expereince, we knew the great divide between alcohol products and service, and simple soft drinks absolutely needed to be addressed for the consumer looking for a premium non-alcoholic drink. Ezra Star, Tales of Cocktail Hall of Famer, joined our Positively Uncompromising team to develop our flavors. Each one sits alongside classic cocktails in terms of flavor profile, presentation and experience. Stay tuned for exciting new flavors coming, and always ask for us by name: Mocktails Uniquely Crafted.
