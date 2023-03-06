Ready-to-drink alcohol-free brand Mocktails wins four TAG Global Spirits Awards
The world's most decorated ready-to-drink, alcohol free brand continues to shine with recognition across its flavor lineup, winning four of nine TAG medals.BOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mocktails is delighted to announce its most recent round of awards winning four of the nine medals awarded in this category at the TAG Global Spirit Awards, one of the world’s most influential spirits competitions – making Mocktails Brand the most decorated alcohol-free ready-to-drink cocktail line.
The awards were created by world-renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, who is widely regarded as one of the industry’s most pioneering and thought leading bar professionals, and industry veterans David Grapshi and Julio Bermejo.
This year’s recipients were announced in Las Vegas earlier this week after a week of judging involving some of the finest palates from the across the world, and with a day of judging dedicated to the RTD market, such is the interest in this growing category.
Out of six judging categories across alcohol and non-alcoholic, and with nine medals awarded in the non-alcoholic RTD categories, Mocktails is thrilled to have taken home four medals:
x1 Gold medal (Espress0% Martini)
x1 Silver medal (Mockapolitan)
x2 Bronze medals (Mockscow Mule and Sansgria).
CEO and founder Bill Gamelli commented: “This is a huge achievement for Mocktails. Tony and his team are leaders in our industry, and it’s exciting to see not only the ready-to drink category, but specifically the non-alcoholic category highlighted in this way. We’re extremely proud of our uniquely crafted solutions winning the most awards of any brand in our category, and this recognition from such distinguished judges really confirms our commitment to uncompromising quality across our range.”
About Mocktails™
Mocktails is one of the world’s first ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverage companies. The multi award-winning line up of bottled and nitro charged canned drinks were created to empower inclusivity, wellness and positivity so that everyone can drink socially without compromise. Working closely with master perfumiers and mixologists, Mocktails has spent years sourcing 100% natural, sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients from around the world. Every flavor is non GMO, gluten free, and vegan without any preservatives or additives, and all packaging is 100% recyclable.
###
MEDIA CONTACT:
Cassy Boss
cassy@mocktailbeverages.com
(949) 648-0151
Product samples and additional assets available upon request.
Casandra Boss
Mocktail Beverages
+1 9496480151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Mocktails Uniquely Crafted: The World’s Most Celebrated NA Cocktails