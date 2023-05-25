Governor, First Lady and DCF Secretary recognize notable foster families and youth

May 25, 2023

MADISON – Governor Tony Evers, First Lady Kathy Evers, and Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson honored five outstanding foster families and three youth during the 2023 Governor’s Foster Care Award ceremony on May 25, 2023, in the Assembly Chamber of the State Capitol.

“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and safe and supportive families are critical for our kids’ and our state’s success,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsinites are helpers by nature, and foster families exemplify what it means to be a helper, often doing difficult but important work to help support kids and families across Wisconsin. We’re glad to celebrate their good work today.”

Travis Christie and Preston Weiler of Arpin; Lisa Johnson of Spooner; Dana and Jessica Langill of Milwaukee; Delores Senn of Manitowoc; and Lasisi Ibrahim of Madison were recognized with a 2023 Foster Parent Award for their inspiring efforts in providing care and guidance to children who need a temporary, loving home.

“The foster parents, relatives, and friends we recognized today consistently go above and beyond in providing an abundance of care, love and security to children and youth,” said DCF Secretary Amundson. “By opening their hearts and homes, these families help children grow into successful members of our communities. We’d like to extend a big thank you to these families, as well as all the foster and kinship families across the state for their commitment to Wisconsin’s children and families.”

Also recognized was Jennifer Pester of Medford, Drew Schulz of Spooner and Bonita Tuttle of Ladysmith who received a 2023 Foster Youth Award for overcoming challenges, boosting grades, and building positive and lasting relationships within their communities.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent or Wisconsin’s Kinship Care and Subsidized

Guardianship programs, visit http://www.dcf.wisconsin.gov or follow @WisDCF on Twitter and Facebook.

