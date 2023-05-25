Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,653 in the last 365 days.

Kahaluu Roundabout project begins June 7

Posted on May 25, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists that the Kahaluʻu Roundabout project has been scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Motorists are advised of a single lane closure in one direction at a time, at the intersection of Kahekili Highway (Route 83) and Kamehameha Highway (Route 830), on Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During closure hours, traffic will be maintained in both directions by a contraflow in the open lane. Pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained through the work zone and will be accessible by temporary crosswalks. See below to view the traffic control plan and where the temporary crosswalks are located. This traffic control plan will be in place for approximately six months.

The roundabout along with additional improvements will include increased street lighting, and new bus shelters. During construction, bus stops will remain operational but relocated slightly from their original location. The Kahaluʻu Roundabout project is estimated to be completed by January 2025, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to allow for extra travel time and to drive with caution through the work zone. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with directing traffic through the work zone. For more information on the Kahaluʻu Roundabout project, please call the project hotline at (808) 476-0490. To view a list of weekly lane closures, please view our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

 

###

You just read:

Kahaluu Roundabout project begins June 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more