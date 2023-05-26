Struggle Jennings Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Monte Carlo'

Struggle Jennings releases new genre bending album 'Monte Carlo'

Grandson of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter releases fifteen song album 'Monte Carlo' featuring collaborations with Jelly Roll, Yelawolf and more.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Struggle Jennings, the number one Billboard charting Outlaw country-rapper grandson of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter has today released an incredible fifteen song album titled 'Monte Carlo' (ONErpm). Inspired by the old-school smell of the leather interior and engine of Jennings' actual 84' Monte Carlo, this incredible body of work includes original music with collaborations with artists such as lifetime friend and partner in crime Jelly Roll, Yelawolf and protege Caitlynne Curtis.

'Monte Carlo' includes the brutally honest singles "Fell Outta Love”, an ode to 'givin' up drinkin’ n' toxic thinkin', the introspective and earnest Jelly Roll duet “Hard To Hate", lyrically reflecting elements of philosophy and deep familial roots. The latest single from the album is the brooding country ballad "Savior", complete with weeping steel guitar.

Hear 'Monte Carlo' here: https://onerpm.link/monte_carlo

Jennings says, "The best way to explain the album is, I bought an ’84 Monte Carlo SS. When I got in it, started it up, felt that nostalgia, smelled the motor, smelled the seats — the static-y radio you can barely get a channel to lock all the way in — it brought me back to this moment … to a place, amongst all the chaos of the world and this industry and my career and being a father and husband and having a lot on my shoulders, the simplicity of just being in that car. There’s not even a plug to plug your phone up — it was peaceful. I wanted an album that embodied that nostalgia."

Jennings is a true Outlaw from a long line of gangsters, outlaws, and rockstars, making his family lineage proud. Since being released from prison in 2016, where he served a five-year drug-related sentence, Struggle has performed for sold-out crowds across the country and released multiple projects. An RIAA Certified Gold-selling artist for his collab with Jelly Roll on "Fall In The Fall", and number one Billboard Charting artist for "God We Need You Now". Struggle has revolutionized a new style of music, blending Country and rap influences and making ground-breaking country rap styles. Contrary to his family’s upbringing, Struggle and his single mom grew up in low-income housing, and being the black sheep of the family, he fought through the streets of West Nashville and into the studio where he would create the foundation for what has become his contribution to the Jennings family legacy.

Struggle's message of strength, determination, and courage in the face of adversity continue to connect and resonate with people around the world. By sharing his story with honesty and passion he has developed a large and loyal fanbase who relate not only to his music but also to his journey. He is finally poised to secure his position as the Godfather of the burgeoning Outlaw Country, Rock and Hip Hip movement.

Beginning July 28th, Struggle Jennings will embark on a fifty plus date US tour with Jelly Roll on his Backroad Baptism 2023 tour presented by Live Nation. Touted as one of the must see events of 2023, the tour will also featuring artists such as Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Elle King, Caitlynne Curtis, Three 6 Mafia and Yelawolf. Check out https://www.strugglejennings.com for tour dates and ticket information.

Struggle Jennings 'Savior', from the new album 'Monte Carlo'