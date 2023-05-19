Los Angeles Based Americana Rockers Ryan Hahn And The Believers Release EP 'From The Country To The Concrete'

Ryan Hahn And The Believers new EP 'From The Country To The Concrete' is released today

From The Hills Of Kentucky To The Streets Of Los Angeles, Ryan Hahn And The Believers Deliver An Exceptional Six Song EP That Digs Deep Into American Life.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Americana Rockers Ryan Hahn And The Believers release the highly anticipated EP 'From The Country To The Concrete '. This prized collection of six songs delves into the challenges of life in rural America, juxtaposed with the sobering yet inspiring concrete jungle of Los Angeles.

The EP includes previously released singles, the swingin' “Alright” and the gritty, brilliant Black Lives Matter inspired “Little Town”.

Ryan states, “This album is about the reflections of my journey from small town Kentucky to the big city of Los Angeles and the different struggles and realizations that came along with it. This album means the world to the band and I and we are so excited for the world to hear it!”

Born and raised in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and now based in L.A, Hahn's songs are a vivid, stark and honest depiction of American life. From life on the tobacco farms of rural America, to the dizzying highs and lows of dream chasing in Los Angeles.

Influenced by the sounds of Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp, Hahn's sound resonates as honestly and powerfully as his musical heroes. Though Hahn's sound is not immediately what comes to mind when thinking of the L.A music scene, he is definite proof that you can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.

Hear ‘From The Country To The Concrete' here

Ryan Hahn & The Believers - "Devils Creek" (Treehaus Sessions)