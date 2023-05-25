Priscilla Ilao Marte. Photo Credit-MJ Racadio

Dream. Shine. Inspire. The Story Behind the Success of the Los Angeles Kids Fashion Show

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream, Shine, Inspire: The Story Behind the Success of the Los Angeles Kids Fashion Show

"I want to be the instrument to uplift the confidence of many. To bring hope and inspire others. Building confidence. One show at a time."

Who's behind the success of the Los Angeles Kids Fashion Show? Her name is Priscilla Ilao Marte of Marte Productions Inc. She was born and raised in San Pablo City, Laguna, Philippines. John Ablaza conceptualized season 1 and finally went to fruition on November 19, 2022, in North Hollywood.

"I grew up without a dad and deprived of playmates in a normal kid's life. However, I am making up for the lost time with the kids of LAKFS. I am determined to continue my legacy and inspire kids to enjoy life. It completes me."

As a child, selling produces in front of her house. During her high school days, she rented out comic books and sold halo-halo (Mix-mix with mouth-watering ingredients) in the summertime. In college, Priscilla was a working student at UP Los Banos while attending Laguna College. Eventually, she graduated Bachelor of Science in Economics in 1986.

What is the very purpose of LAKFS?

To allow everyone. Kids who want to build their self-esteem, designers, especially from the Philippines, photographers, and make-up artists.

"It's really a team effort, and I am grateful for an amazing, wonderful team. Every little detail matters. By the end of the day, we wanted to showcase our talents through this Los Angeles Kid Fashion Show. Also grateful for all our generous sponsors." Marte said.

She is making a name for herself in the fashion industry. Marte has been involved in high-profile fashion shows of John Ablaza, including Beverly Hills, New York City, Toronto, Paris, Milan, and Rome.

What next for LAKFS?

Catch the Season 2 on May 27, 2023, at 6 PM

Address 11455 Burbank Blvd. North Hollywood.

Website: Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/priscilla.marte

IG

@mama_marte