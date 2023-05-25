DEQ issues 14 penalties in April for environmental violations

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 14 penalties totaling $408,311 in April for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $4,470 to $203,129. Alleged violations included a wastewater facility discharging more pollution than allowed by its permit, a metal finisher illegally evaporating hazardous waste, and builders not implementing their erosion and sediment control plans at a solar power facility.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations and individuals:

• Alpha Environmental Services Inc., $16,800, Beaverton, asbestos

• BBC Steel, $19,470, Canby, stormwater

• Central Materials Inc., $11,664, Jacksonville, stormwater

• City of Myrtle Point, $46,050, Myrtle Point, wastewater

• Granite Construction, $5,600, Hermiston, air quality

• Harbans Kaur Sangha, dba Midcity Food Mart, $4,470, Madras, underground fuel storage tanks

• High Purity Products, Inc., $7,600, Portland, stormwater

• Jackson Food Stores, $20,700, Baker City, underground fuel storage tanks

• Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Alsea Fish Hatchery, $16,980, Alsea, water quality

• PAR Electrical Contractors, Inc., $7,011, Arlington, stormwater

• Reinard Pollman, dba Stardust Motel, $9,600, Cottage Grove, onsite septic system

• Rusco Inc., dba Dura Industries, $32,437, Portland, hazardous waste

• Servicemaster of Salem Inc., $6,800, Salem, asbestos

• Sterling & Wilson Solar Solutions, $203,129, Arlington, stormwater

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Laura Gleim, public affairs specialist, 503-577-3697, laura.gleim@deq.oregon.gov

