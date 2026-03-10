Oregon Housing and Community Services advances funding for more than 300 affordable rental homes across the state

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) continues steady progress to increase the state’s housing supply by funding the creation and preservation of 329 affordable homes. The Oregon Housing Stability Council approved funding for four properties located in Astoria, Redmond, and Portland.

“Solving the affordability crisis Oregonians are facing demands that we address housing supply,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “In all corners of the state, we need to be united in delivering solutions that ensure every Oregonian has a safe, decent, and affordable place to live.”

These developments reflect a broad spectrum of housing types, from manufactured homes and cottage-style units to multifamily apartments, demonstrating the critical need for diverse housing options across Oregon. Investing in homes of all shapes and sizes addresses the state’s housing affordability challenges, especially in rural communities where local housing needs require local solutions. The awarded projects also offer a range of service levels, including permanent supportive housing and culturally specific services, ensuring Oregonians can access housing that truly meets their needs.

The projects were selected through the Oregon Centralized Application process – a first-of-its-kind approach that streamlines funding to help preserve and create more affordable housing faster and more efficiently.

More details about each project can be found in the Housing Stability Council meeting packet.