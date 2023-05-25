COTC Launches Certificate Program to Fly Drones
EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) is launching the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Certificate in autumn semester 2023. Across the U.S. and around the world, small, unmanned aircraft systems (Drones under 55 lbs.) are rapidly transforming business and industry. Drones are already being implemented in agriculture, infrastructure, package delivery, EMS, law enforcement, wind turbine blade inspections, utility substation and power line inspections, wildlife monitoring and reporting, mining, pipeline inspection, and real estate to name just a few.
Drones are also being used in the military and in the event of natural disasters to assess damage and search for survivors. In many cases, using a drone helps avoid risk to the humans who have traditionally performed certain jobs, such as inspection of wind turbines, unstable buildings, or inspection of dams.
COTC’s drone certificate program includes four courses over two semesters. Lecture is provided online with hands-on skills sessions at the Newark campus. Upon successful completion of the program, the student will be qualified to take the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 Exam, required to fly drones.
For more information, call 740.366.9222 or email cotcadmissions@mail.cotc.edu.
Central Ohio Technical College is a fully accredited, public college dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible programs of technical education in response to current and emerging employment needs, as well as encouraging the professional development of students, staff, faculty, and administrators to assist them in achieving their maximum potential. COTC is the only technical college in Ohio operating four full-service campus locations: Newark, Coshocton, Knox, and Pataskala.
Sanath Kumar, PhD
Drones are also being used in the military and in the event of natural disasters to assess damage and search for survivors. In many cases, using a drone helps avoid risk to the humans who have traditionally performed certain jobs, such as inspection of wind turbines, unstable buildings, or inspection of dams.
COTC’s drone certificate program includes four courses over two semesters. Lecture is provided online with hands-on skills sessions at the Newark campus. Upon successful completion of the program, the student will be qualified to take the Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 Exam, required to fly drones.
For more information, call 740.366.9222 or email cotcadmissions@mail.cotc.edu.
Central Ohio Technical College is a fully accredited, public college dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible programs of technical education in response to current and emerging employment needs, as well as encouraging the professional development of students, staff, faculty, and administrators to assist them in achieving their maximum potential. COTC is the only technical college in Ohio operating four full-service campus locations: Newark, Coshocton, Knox, and Pataskala.
Sanath Kumar, PhD
Central Ohio Technical College
+1 740.366.9222
cotcadmissions@mail.cotc.edu