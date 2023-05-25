MassDOT Encourages Memorial Day Travelers to Plan Ahead for Busy Weekend  

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is encouraging individuals who plan to travel during the Memorial Day holiday weekend to plan, expect increased travel volumes, utilize MassDOT’s “real time” travel tools and resources, and take public transportation as much as possible to help get to planned destinations.

“We are pleased to see an increase in travel in recent months, including ridership on the MBTA, the use of Logan Airport, and trips being taken on state roads,” said Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. "As travel increases in the coming summer months, we encourage all members of the public to plan ahead, use technology tools to determine when to take trips, and obey all traffic laws when driving, including, drive sober, drive hands-free, wear a seatbelt, and travel the speed limit or slower. We hope everyone has an enjoyable and safe Memorial Day Weekend and takes care to watch out for others, whether they are walking, biking, driving, or taking public transportation.”

Construction operations for the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project are not occurring this weekend. The tunnel will remain open for travel during the weekend of Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29.

Due to Monday, May 29, being the Memorial Day holiday, all Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices are closed including statewide Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) customer service center locations. Customers can conduct more than 40 RMV transactions online using the RMV’s website at www.mass.gov/RMV. In addition, customers who are members of AAA can make an appointment at a AAA location for some Registry transactions.

In addition, the MBTA has released the following information:

On Monday, May 29, all subway, bus, and The RIDE services will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Charlestown and East Boston ferry service will operate on a Weekend schedule. Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston ferry service will operate on a Sunday schedule. The direct Hingham to Boston ferry route will have no service.

The Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule. Riders are also encouraged to utilize the $10 Weekend Pass during the holiday, which will be accepted for trips on all three days of federal holiday weekends starting Memorial Day weekend.

The CharlieCard Store will be closed.

For full details regarding MBTA service, mbta.com/holidays.

On the roadways, no work will be permitted from 5:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26 to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. The I-93 Boston-Quincy High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will deploy early for the holiday weekend opening at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, and at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26. The HOV lane will not be deployed on Monday, May 29, and will return to normal deployment times on Tuesday, May 30.

The Sumner Tunnel will also be open for the entire weekend, with no work scheduled. The Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane will not be deployed on Monday, May 29, and will return to normal deployment times on Tuesday, May 30.

For those flying in and out of Boston Logan International Airport, Massport is expecting an increase in passengers around the holiday weekend and is urging the use of public transportation and HOV modes such as the MBTA’s Blue and Silver Line (FREE from Logan), and Logan Express. For those picking up loved ones, we ask that you use the Cell Phone Lots until your party is ready at the curb. There are ongoing construction projects at the airport, and drivers should pay attention and follow signage. Passengers can now download the free FlyLogan app to access information about the airport, flight status, purchase Logan Express tickets, reserve parking, order food for pick up or delivery, among other services.

For more information about Logan Airport, please visit www.massport.com/logan-airport/.

