Important Notice: Aviation Fuel

Public Chapter 455 (2023), effective May 17, 2023, lowers the aviation fuel tax cap. This legislation lowers the cap on aviation fuel tax remittance for aviation fuel used in the operation of a commercial aircraft by a certified or licensed air carrier with a transportation hub within Tennessee. For more information, please read important notice #23-13.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.