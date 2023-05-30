Powerful Afterlife Evidence Revealed at Free Conference: Spiritual Awakenings International 2023
Dr. Jeffrey Long, New York Times bestselling author, is a featured speaker at the FREE online 2023 Spiritual Awakenings Conference, presenting Sunday, June 11th at 1 PM Eastern (12 noon Central, 11 AM Mountain, 10 AM Pacific).
Repeatedly, regardless of participants' backgrounds, we found consistent descriptions of a Supreme Being who radiated remarkable love and grace.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Long will be a featured speaker at the FREE online 2023 Spiritual Awakenings Conference. His presentation will be on Sunday, June 11th at 1 PM Eastern (12 noon Central, 11 AM Mountain, 10 AM Pacific). The online conference is offered FREE for two days, Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11. Conference registration for each day is available now at www.spiritualconference.org. Registered attendees can come to events as they choose during each day. To hear Dr. Long's presentation, the public must register specifically for the FREE Sunday event at www.spiritualconference.org.
Dr. Long will share powerful evidence of the afterlife at the Spiritual Awakenings Conference, addressing the ageless questions: Is there an afterlife? and What is it like? Millions of people have seen Dr. Long and heard about his remarkable research on NBC’s Today Show, The Dr. Oz Show, National Geographic, History Channel, The O’Reilly Factor, and other television broadcasts worldwide. His one-hour presentation, “Evidence of the Afterlife: Groundbreaking New Findings from the Largest Study of Near-Death Experiences Ever Reported,” will be followed by 15 minutes of questions and answers. His comprehensive investigation has explored the nature of the afterlife, and his evidence-based conclusion in this study is that the afterlife is real.
Dr. Long is a radiation oncology physician living with his wife in Kentucky. The results of his previous research were published in his New York Times bestselling book, Evidence of the Afterlife: The Science of Near-Death Experiences. His study involved thousands of people from diverse backgrounds and religious traditions, including nonbelievers. Now, he goes further, revealing evidence that God is real. In his latest book, God and the Afterlife: The Groundbreaking New Evidence for God and Near-Death Experience, he shares evidence that a Supreme Being exists—with a fantastic consistency in descriptions of the afterlife experience.
Dr. Long studied the stories of thousands of people who have journeyed to the afterlife. Though there are a wide variety of differences in how people experience NDEs—some see a bright light, others go through a tunnel, others experience a review of their life—he discovered that many of the accounts shared a remarkably similar description of God.
Dr. Long states, “Repeatedly, regardless of participants' backgrounds, we found consistent descriptions of a Supreme Being who radiated remarkable love and grace.” His book, God and the Afterlife, is the most comprehensive exploration of the people who have reported going to the frontier of heaven, met God, and have returned to share their journey. Extraordinary in its scope, it provides new insights into the human experience and expands our notions of life, death, and mortality while offering hope and comfort.
Dr. Jeffrey Long was a winner of the Bigelow contest "In Search of Immortality," designed to explore if there is evidence of consciousness outside of the body. Over 1,000 people from around the world participated in this contest. Dr. Long was honored to receive a $50,000 honorarium and a lifetime achievement award for moving humanity forward. According to the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation website (https://www.NDERF.org), Dr. Long and his wife, Jody Long, JD, founded the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation, listed as the world's largest Near-Death Experience website, which contains "over 5000 experiences from all over the world and translated into many languages." (https://www.nderf.org/index.htm)
Dr. Long asserts that we can all take comfort in what he has discovered in his research. He says: “Peace and love are the two words most commonly used by people who describe their near-death experiences.”
The Spiritual Awakenings International 2023 conference is called: "Spiritual Awakening: The Dawn of Expanded Consciousness." The conference speakers include bestselling authors, researchers, and renowned experts, with 32 international presenters from 12 countries. Spiritual Awakenings International is supported by donations and is a rapidly growing non-profit organization, now in 79 countries (www.saidonate.org). Anyone can SUBSCRIBE to the email list at www.SpiritualAwakeningsInternational.org (under the Subscribe tab) and participate for FREE in the sponsored events.
More information and FREE registration are available for the Spiritual Awakenings International 2023 Conference at www.SpiritualConference.org.
