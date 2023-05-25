Dubai to Welcome the World's First Bitcoin Tower

Salvatore Leggiero - Leggiero Real Estate Mr. Daniel - CEO of Metaverse Investments LLC Ilario Braida - Mr. Ilario Braida, COO and right-hand of Mr. Salvatore Bitcoin Tower

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITES ARAB EMIRATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an extraordinary architectural marvel in Dubai, the Bitcoin Tower! This ground-breaking project celebrates the significance, prominence, and values of Bitcoin by creating a hotel chain that embraces cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence while prioritizing material sustainability.

Salvatore Leggiero, the visionary developer behind this pioneering venture, eagerly shared, 'Pending approval from all relevant authorities, we will bring this remarkable building to life in Dubai.' This innovative hotel chain takes a unique approach: the rental price of a suite, for example, will be considered as staking of cryptocurrency, producing an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) that guests can redeem. Salvatore enthusiastically added, 'It will be the first hotel that not only returns the money you paid but also adds interest!'

Mr. Daniel, the CEO of Metaverse Investments LLC, the investor of this initiative, stated, 'This innovative approach to hospitality reflects the growing importance of cryptocurrencies in today's society and provides an excellent opportunity for people to experience and learn more about them.'

Mr. Ilario Braida, COO and right-hand of Mr. Salvatore states that Bitcoin Tower will provide first of a kind Real Estate opportunity as well as revolutionary system for creating a sustainable living with profit opportunities. He fully embraced Mr. Salvatore purpose of leaving a positive mark in this world.

The project was officially announced on May 24th, 2023, at the exclusive Bella Restaurant Lounge in Dubai. The event showcased the initial details of this incredible endeavour to selected guests, key individuals, and stakeholders.

'Similar to Leonardo da Vinci's visionary imagination of future machines, every great project starts as an idea, develops in the mind, and takes shape on paper,' continued Salvatore Leggiero. He then extended an invitation to artists, architects, creatives, futurologists, and crypto enthusiasts… to submit their works that depict the BITCOIN TOWER in the virtual universe where limitless possibilities exist. These works will form an exclusive collection of NFTs dedicated to the design of the Bitcoin Tower and its internal spaces. For submissions, please email info@bitcointowers.io

These unique NFTs will grant exclusive utilities and privileges within the physical tower, including profit-sharing opportunities.

The first NFT to be minted will be created by the renowned architect Simone Micheli, known for his iconic and distinctive works spanning 33 years. Simone Micheli expressed his innovative approach, stating, 'I have used a logic and concept entirely distinct from traditional construction, creating virtual environments that enable unprecedented experiences.'

Salvatore added, 'This study and research will inspire me to define the physical tower, which aims to be an open project. It will be a fusion of ideas, experiences, concepts, and values, which my team will attentively consider when creating the first decentralized real estate project. For inquiries, please contact info@bitcointowers.io.'

The true BITCOIN TOWER will be a magnificent 40-story structure shaped like a Bitcoin; an architectural masterpiece set to grace the city of the future. This building will stand as an everlasting tribute to Bitcoin, embodying the values bestowed upon us by Satoshi Nakamoto. 'What I propose is a real estate evolution, bridging the gap between digital and physical real estate. The BITCOIN TOWER will serve as the starting point for all those who wish to participate in this revolution,' concluded Salvatore. www.bitcointower.ae

About Salvatore Leggiero, is a creative Italian entrepreneur with a relentless drive. His mission is to build a bridge between real estate and Web 3.0 tools. With 20 years of experience as a start-up founder and another 20 as a real estate developer and investor in Italy, London, and Dubai, Salvatore is a seasoned professional in the industry.

About Metaverse Investments LLC, is a new company founded by visionary expert Daniel, who has been actively involved in cryptocurrencies since their inception. Recently relocating to Dubai, Daniel aims to finance major projects and initiatives that enhance understanding and adoption of blockchain and other emerging technologies.

About Simone Micheli, he founded his Architectural Studio in 1990, with offices in Milan, Florence, Puntaldìa, Dubai, and Rabat. His sustainable and environmentally conscious creations are renowned for their strong identity and uniqueness.

Special thanks to Marco Polo Experience and Patrizia Marin (https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrizia-marin/) Team for embarking on this adventure with us."