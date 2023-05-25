Announcing Satellite as the 2023 Metaverse Summer Series Platform

Dome Fest West is excited to host it's Metaverse Summer Series at the SAT!

The event running online from July 7-21 will showcase independent fulldome films from around the world, with daily Q&A sessions featuring filmmakers.

We're excited to partner with Satellite to bring this cutting-edge technology to the world of fulldome films.” — Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dome Fest West is excited to announce that the Society for Arts and Technology (SAT)’s virtual space Satellite will be hosting the 2023 Metaverse Summer Series. The event, which will run online from July 7-21, will showcase independent fulldome films from around the world. Each day of the event, a film and filmmaker will be featured, with some creators joining for virtual Q&A sessions. Anyone can attend the screenings for free, with tickets available via Eventbrite starting June 5th.

"We're excited to partner with Satellite to bring this cutting-edge technology to the world of fulldome films," said Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West. "The use of Mozilla Hubs technology will allow attendees to experience the films in a fully immersive, 360-degree environment."

The Metaverse Summer Series is the premiere 100% online event for showcasing fulldome films and providing opportunities for independent artists to promote their work. The event will feature a diverse range of films from around the world, including experimental and documentary genres from both emerging and established filmmakers.

“We look forward to sharing our expertise and tools (based on open source solutions) for the Dome Fest West event around full dome creative content” Gwendal Creurer, Director of Satellite.

About the Society for Arts and Technology

Founded in 1996, the Society for Arts and Technology [SAT] is a non-profit organization dedicated to digital culture. With its triple mission as a center for the arts, training and research, the SAT is a gathering space for diverse talent, curiosity, and knowledge. It is recognized internationally for its active, leading role in developing technologies for immersive creation, mixed realities and telepresence. The Society for Arts and Technology is a place of collective learning that holds the promise of exploring technology to infuse it with more meaning, magic and humanity.

About Satellite

Satellite is an immersive web platform dedicated to artists and cultural organizations. The Satellite virtual space, based on the Mozilla Hubs technology, adds specific functionalities for the creation and broadcasting of immersive works such as a 360° visualization tool. Accessible from any web browser, this transdisciplinary platform is a playground for a new generation of artists from around the world.

A full schedule of the 2-week event will be released on June 5th. Don't miss out on this innovative experience. Visit MetaverseSummerSeries.com for more information on the event.