Crime Fiction Novel "Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise" Wins Multiple Awards

Literary Crime Fiction Novel

"Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise"

Entanglement – Quantum And Otherwise” is a comment on the human condition disguised as a literary crime fiction novel, suggestive of Dostoevsky's "Crime and Punishment.”
— David de Vries

USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's official: the critically acclaimed novel "Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise" has been recognized for its excellence in both writing and storytelling. The novel, written by author John K Danenbarger, has been awarded several prestigious awards, including the BookLife Perfect 10 Rating, First Place Fiction-Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, First Place Mystery-Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, First Place Audiobook-Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, Grand Finalist-Eric Hoffer Book Awards, Fiction Honorable Mention-Eric Hoffer Book Awards, Somerset Grand Prize Finalist Contemporary Fiction-Chanticleer International Book Awards, U.S. Review of Books recommended, and Five-star Rated by Readers' Favorite.

"I'm absolutely thrilled that 'Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise' has been so well-received," said Danenbarger. "It's been a labor of love, and I'm so glad that readers and reviewers have connected with the story." The novel has been praised for its originality, its thought-provoking premise, and its engaging characters.

"This is a novel that will make you think, and that's something that I really value in fiction," said Danenbarger. "I want readers to come away from the book feeling like it was worth their time."

Not only has the novel won multiple awards, including the BookLife Perfect 10 Rating, it has been praised by critics and readers alike. If you're looking for a thought-provoking, original crime fiction novel, "Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise" is the book for you.

