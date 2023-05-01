Submit Release
48% of English-Speaking Readers Worldwide Would Buy "Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise" after Reading 10 Pages

The cover of Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise

An exceptional novel

The results showed that 48% of the readers would buy the novel after reading the sample pages, a score that is considered very good and far above the acceptable threshold of 1% to 10%.”
— OnlineBookClub.org

UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 48% of English-Speaking Readers Worldwide Would Buy Prize-Winning Crime Fiction Novel "Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise" After Reading 10 Pages.

A powerful focus group of English-speaking readers worldwide was surveyed on their likelihood to purchase the prize-winning crime fiction novel "Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise" after reading 10 pages. The results showed that 48% of the readers would buy the novel after reading the sample pages, a score that is considered very good and far above the acceptable threshold of 1% to 10%.

Over a million books are published each year. Any given person could not even read .0001% of the books out there. This means readers have to be very selective. Even taking the time to look over reviews and blurbs, let alone read samples, is more time than most readers can afford for most books. The First Ten, created by the giant OnlineBookClub.org, is a powerful focus group that addresses those issues.

This exceptional novel, written by author John K Danenbarger, has been described as a comment on the human condition disguised as a crime novel and sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats. Reader reviews can be found here.

John K Danenbarger, the author of "Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise", said, "I am thrilled that so many readers would be willing to buy my novel after reading just 10 pages. Readers have a thousand choices in literature in all its forms; I’m glad this novel makes the reader feel its worth.”

The award-winning literary crime fiction novel “Entanglement-Quantum and Otherwise” by John K Danenbarger can be found in libraries, on Amazon, or your favorite bookstore.

My grandmother's fruitcake

